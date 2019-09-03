Great Bear Drills Multiple Gold Discoveries Along 3.2 km of the LP Fault at Dixie: Drilling at New "Auro" Zone, a 2.6 km Step-Out from Bear-Rimini, Intersects 101.71 g/t Gold Over 1.50 m Within 42.00 m of 5.28 g/t Gold at 80 m Depth; Yuma Zone Intercepts Include 27.77 g/t Gold Over 2.00 m Within 11.08 g/t Gold Over 7.00 m

Chris Taylor, President and CEO of Great Bear said, "Our first month of reconnaissance drilling along the LP Fault has been highly successful. To place the scope of our program in context, the combined strike length of significant mine properties in the Red Lake district from the Starratt-Olsen deposit in the southwest, through the central Red Lake Mine Complex, to the Phoenix deposit in the North, is approximately 23 kilometres. This is roughly the same as the strike length as the LP Fault target at Dixie. While the total extent of gold mineralization along the LP Fault is unknown, we have now confirmed gold in all drill holes that intersected the fault along 3.2 kilometres, and will continue aggressive step-out and step-down drilling until we find the system's limits. We plan to have drilled along most of the LP structure by this time next year, and, are already fully funded for this work."

John Robins, Advisor to Great Bear said, "Great Bear's recent discoveries south of Red Lake appear to have the hallmarks of an emerging district-scale gold camp."

A key observation from recent drilling along the LP Fault is that the alteration zone within sedimentary and felsic volcanic rocks which hosts disseminated gold mineralization attains significant widths of up to up to 300 metres of core length where drilled to-date. The mineralized system continues from the near-surface to over 500 metres depth (the extent of current drilling), and is open to extension. This is shown on the drill sections in this news release.

Gold-bearing zones are in turn surrounded by broad halos of typically barren sericite alteration. This is also observed at other major Archean greenstone mesothermal/structural gold camps across Canada.

The LP Fault gold mineralization system is clearly not typical of the Red Lake district. High-grade gold in quartz veins, hosted by mafic volcanic units characterizes most of the major gold deposits in Red Lake, and is also observed at Great Bear's Hinge and Dixie Limb gold discoveries, located less than one kilometre from the LP Fault.

New Auro Zone Discovery: Section 20075

Located at a 2.6 kilometre step-out southeast of the Bear-Rimini discovery, and 1.2 kilometres southeast of the Yuma Zone along the LP Fault. A cross section of the Auro Zone is shown on Figure 3 . Highlights include 10.65 g/t gold over 17.25 metres.





. Highlights include 10.65 g/t gold over 17.25 metres. The Auro Zone is located less than one kilometre to the northeast of the Dixie Limb and Hinge Zones.





Previously, Great Bear described the Auro Zone as the "DNE" target area, and historical drill intercepts within the LP Fault at this location include 24.6 metres of 0.86 g/t gold. Historical drill holes were located less than 100 metres from Great Bear's new high-grade discovery.





Various gold intervals were intersected along 307 metres of core length in discovery drill hole BR-020, as shown in Table 1 . Gold mineralization projects to within metres of surface, below shallow gravel cover.





. Gold mineralization projects to within metres of surface, below shallow gravel cover. The same geological units were intersected at the Auro Zone as at the Yuma and Bear-Rimini Discovery Zones, showing apparent continuity of the host stratigraphy and structures along the 3.2 kilometres of strike extent of the LP Fault tested to date. Gold was intersected at the predicted geological contact, as had occurred at the Bear-Rimini and Yuma Zones.

Table 1: Assay intervals from Auro Zone discovery hole BR-020.

Drill

Hole

From

(m) To (m) Width* (m) Gold (g/t) Section



38.00 77.55 39.55 0.26 20075 BR-020

81.00 134.70 53.70 4.20 including 90.00 132.00 42.00 5.28 and including 90.75 108.00 17.25 10.65 and including 90.75 94.00 3.25 48.08 and including 90.75 92.25 1.50 101.71 and including 125.20 128.70 3.50 9.08 and 344.20 346.00 1.80 2.37 including 344.20 345.00 0.80 5.13

*Widths are drill indicated core length, as insufficient drilling has been undertaken to determine true widths at this time. Average grades are calculated with un-capped gold assays, as insufficient drilling has been completed in the Auro Zone to determine capping levels for higher grade gold intercepts. Average widths are calculated using a 0.10 g/t gold cut-off grade with < 3 m of internal dilution of zero grade.

New Yuma Zone Discoveries: Section 20950

The Yuma Zone is located at a 1.4 kilometre step-out southeast of the Bear-Rimini discovery along the LP Fault. A cross section of the Yuma Zone is shown on Figure 5 .





. The Yuma Zone is located less than one kilometre to the northeast of the Dixie Limb and Hinge Zones.





Results from discovery hole DC-12-07 were previously disclosed on July 16, 2019 and included 2.0 metres of 10.57 g/t gold in previously unsampled drill core. Great Bear extended historical drill hole DL-03-10 and encountered a wide zone of high-grade gold at the predicted location in the footwall of the LP Fault, less than 100 metres from the historical end of the drill hole.





and included 2.0 metres of 10.57 g/t gold in previously unsampled drill core. Great Bear extended historical drill hole DL-03-10 and encountered a wide zone of high-grade gold at the predicted location in the footwall of the LP Fault, less than 100 metres from the historical end of the drill hole. Four drill holes were completed on two sections spaced 50 metres apart at Yuma , all of which intersected the predicted geological contacts and associated gold mineralization.





, all of which intersected the predicted geological contacts and associated gold mineralization. Results are shown in Table 2 , and include 12.50 metres of 6.26 g/t gold, which includes 2.00 metres of 27.77 g/t gold.





, and include 12.50 metres of 6.26 g/t gold, which includes 2.00 metres of 27.77 g/t gold. Follow-up drilling shows apparent continuity of mineralization from the near-surface to depths of 480 vertical metres, which remains open to extension.





An image of high-grade visible gold mineralization intersected at 480 vertical metres depth is shown on Figure 4 . Multiple gold zones were intersected in most drill holes.





. Multiple gold zones were intersected in most drill holes. The same geological units were intersected at the Bear-Rimini, Yuma and the new Auro Discovery Zones.

Table 2: Newly disclosed assay intervals from the Yuma Zone.

Drill Hole

From (m) To (m) Width* (m) Gold (g/t) Section BR-005

66.00 88.00 22.00 1.14 21000 including 82.00 88.00 6.00 3.85 and including 82.00 85.90 3.90 5.74 and including 84.00 85.90 1.90 10.48 and including 85.00 85.90 0.90 17.28

179.30 184.80 5.50 3.95

179.30 183.30 4.00 5.39 including 180.30 183.30 3.00 7.10 and including 182.30 183.30 1.00 14.81 and including 182.30 182.80 0.50 23.15 BR-006

57.20 62.00 4.80 1.16 20950 including 58.20 60.70 2.50 2.05 and 87.00 92.00 5.00 0.53 and 179.00 204.50 25.50 0.30 including 196.00 197.00 1.00 3.83 BR-007

454.30 461.25 6.95 1.49 20950 including 458.75 460.75 2.00 3.60 and including 458.75 459.25 0.50 8.18

500.80 530.65 29.85 0.35 and 554.50 568.40 13.90 1.12 including 554.50 556.85 2.35 2.75 and including 555.20 556.20 1.00 6.19 and including 555.20 555.70 0.50 9.88 and including 566.05 567 0.95 5.76 and 624.10 625.75 1.65 14.13 including 624.10 625.10 1.00 22.76 and including 624.10 624.60 0.50 35.65 DL-03-10

283.00 295.50 12.50 6.26 20950 including 288.50 295.50 7.00 11.08 and including 289.50 291.00 1.50 13.80 and including 293.00 295.00 2.00 27.77 and including 294.00 295.00 1.00 47.39 and including 294.00 294.50 0.50 82.30

*Widths are drill indicated core length, as insufficient drilling has been undertaken to determine true widths at this time. Average grades are calculated with un-capped gold assays, insufficient drilling has been completed in the Yuma Zone to determine capping levels for higher grade gold intercepts. Average widths are calculated using a 0.10 g/t gold cut-off grade with < 3m of internal dilution of zero grade.

New Bear-Rimini Discoveries: Sections 22375 and 22325

Two shallow drill sections were completed in the area of Bear-Rimini Discovery hole DNW-011, which was previously disclosed on May 28, 2019 . DNW-011 intersected 2.00 metres of 194.21 g/t gold, 14.30 metres of 12.33 g/t gold, and 50.60 metres of 0.74 g/t gold.





. DNW-011 intersected 2.00 metres of 194.21 g/t gold, 14.30 metres of 12.33 g/t gold, and 50.60 metres of 0.74 g/t gold. New drilling discovered wide zones of disseminated gold, projecting to the near-surface, surrounding the high-grade gold zones of DNW-011, as shown in Table 3 , and Figures 6 and 7 .





, and . The mineralized system generally appears to project to the southeast, towards the Yuma Zone , 1.4 kilometres to the southeast. Continuity between the two zones will be tested during upcoming drilling . Follow-up drilling is required to further delineate the high-grade zones.





, 1.4 kilometres to the southeast. . Follow-up drilling is required to further delineate the high-grade zones. The Company sent core samples to Panterra Geoservices Inc. of Surrey, British Columbia , for petrographic (thin section) analysis, in order to help characterize the gold system. The samples were also sent for additional whole-rock geochemical analysis by XRF.





, for petrographic (thin section) analysis, in order to help characterize the gold system. The samples were also sent for additional whole-rock geochemical analysis by XRF. Petrographic analysis suggests disseminated high-grade gold mineralization appears to be associated with steeply-plunging transposed quartz veins or stockworks. These have been highly affected by deformation within the LP Fault zone, including alignment of gold within and adjacent to deformation zones. This structural preparation has provided predictable zone geometries that Great Bear has successfully targeted along the LP Fault.





The rocks preserve the transition from upper greenschist to amphibolite grade peak metamorphism, which is consistent with brittle-ductile transitional strain conditions that facilitate structural/mesothermal gold deposition in most gold districts of this type .





. Petrographic analysis also confirmed the presence of highly altered, albitized sediments proximal to the LP Fault. These sediments provide a marker unit which identifies the transition from mafic to felsic volcanic rocks and also defines a drill-confirmed control of gold mineralization at and near the contact between these sediments and silicified, albitized felsic volcanic rocks.

Whole rock (XRF) analysis provided a multi-element dataset that also helped identify key felsic stratigraphic sequences which are the preferred host rocks for gold mineralization along the LP Fault. These rocks are chemically and visually distinct, and together with oriented core data and 3D magnetic susceptibility modelling, the Company is successfully targeting higher grade zones within the mineralized envelopes.

Drilling at the Bear-Rimini Discovery Zone is currently too shallow to adequately test plunge models for high grade zones, and will be extended both along strike and depth as the drill program proceeds.



Table 3: Drill interval highlights from drilling of the Bear-Rimini Discovery Zone. Drill sections are 50 metres apart. Intervals of broad mineralization are provided from previously reported drill hole DNW-011 using the interval calculation criteria applied to the other drill holes.

Drill Hole

From (m) To (m) Width* (m) Gold (g/t) Section DNW-008

8.00 42.60 34.60 0.55 22375 DNW-011

72.50 93.00 20.50 8.48 and 98.00 169.6 71.60 0.60 BR-001

81.50 94.75 13.25 0.47 and 195.00 206.35 11.35 0.71 and 213.00 223.50 10.50 0.68 and 210.15 270.55 78.55 0.45 BR-002

64.55 96.50 31.95 0.35 including 73.00 80.00 7.00 0.68 and including 73.00 73.50 0.50 3.22 and including 79.50 80.00 0.50 4.61 and 177.00 182.90 5.90 0.68 BR-003

34.00 37.50 3.50 1.21 including 37.00 37.50 0.50 5.74

119.00 212.05 93.05 0.53 including 119.00 132.50 13.50 0.75 and including 167.60 212.05 44.45 0.74 and including 170.45 187.20 16.75 1.04 BR-004

62.50 104.00 41.50 0.47 22325

82.50 93.00 10.50 1.03 including 86.10 87.00 0.90 4.13 and including 86.10 90.70 4.60 1.69 and including 90.20 90.70 0.50 7.75 And 109.00 118.5 9.50 0.76 including 114.00 118.50 4.50 1.46 and including 118.00 118.50 0.50 3.94 and including 164.70 205.50 40.80 1.00 including 188.00 189.00 1.00 8.11 and including 191.00 191.50 0.50 5.45

*Widths are drill indicated core length, as insufficient drilling has been undertaken to determine true widths at this time. Average grades are calculated with un-capped gold assays, as insufficient drilling has been completed in the Bear-Rimini Zone to determine capping levels for higher grade gold intercepts. Average widths are calculated using a 0.10 g/t gold cut-off grade with < 3m of internal dilution of zero grade.

Northwest Drill Test: Section 22325

Two drill holes were completed 575 metres to the northwest of the Bear-Rimini Discovery area. Drilling intersected four zones of low-grade and anomalous gold mineralization in drill hole BR-008.





While the gold mineralized system clearly continues into this area, the main target "marker unit" was not intersected. Results are provided in Table 4 , and a cross section is provided in Figure 8 .





, and a cross section is provided in . Alternating mafic and felsic units were intersected in this area in an arrangement not seen in other locations drilled along the LP Fault. The units may be complexly infolded, or the LP Fault may contain tectonic delaminations of the surrounding units, including the hanging wall mafic lithologies.





More drilling is required in order to locate the key marker unit and further evaluate the gold potential of the area.





Follow-up drilling will be undertaken both between this section and the Bear-Rimini Discovery area, and farther to the northwest along the LP Fault as the drill program proceeds.

Table 4: Drill results from 575 metre step-out northwest of Bear-Rimini.

Drill Hole

From (m) To (m) Width* (m) Gold (g/t) BR-008

87.50 88.00 0.50 0.72 BR-008 and 115.40 116.55 1.15 1.08 BR-008

221.50 224.50 3.00 1.09 BR-008 and 265.30 289.30 24.00 0.20 BR-008 including 274.00 279.50 5.50 0.50 BR-009 No significant values

*Widths are drill indicated core length, as insufficient drilling ahs been undertaken to determine true widths at this time.

Great Bear continues to undertake a fully funded, 90,000 metre drill program that is expected to continue through 2019 and 2020. Targets tested will include the Hinge Zone, Dixie Limb Zone, Bear-Rimini Zone, Yuma Zone, Auro Zone, LP Fault, North Fault, and other targets across the property. In order to accelerate the program, a second drill rig was added in February, and a third drill rig arrived in June of 2019. Approximately 40,000 metres of drilling remain in the current program.

About Great Bear

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: GBR) is a well-financed company based in Vancouver, Canada, managed by a team with a track record of success in the mineral exploration sector. Great Bear holds a 100% interest, royalty free, in its flagship Dixie property, which is road accessible year-round via Highway 105, a 15 minute drive from downtown Red Lake, Ontario. The Red Lake mining district is one of the premier mining districts in Canada, benefitting from major active mining operations including the Red Lake Gold Mine of Newmont Goldcorp Corp., plus modern infrastructure and a skilled workforce. Production from the Red Lake district does not necessarily reflect the mineralization that may, or may not be hosted on the Company's Dixie property. The Dixie property covers a drill and geophysically defined multi kilometre gold mineralized structure similar to that associated with other producing gold mines in the district. In addition, Great Bear is also earning a 100% royalty-free interest in the Pakwash, Dedee and Sobel properties, which cover regionally significant gold-controlling structures and prospective geology. All of Great Bear's Red Lake projects are accessible year-round through existing roads.

Drill core is logged and sampled in a secure core storage facility located in Red Lake Ontario. Core samples from the program are cut in half, using a diamond cutting saw, and are sent to SGS Canada Inc. in Red Lake, Ontario, and Activation Laboratories in Ontario, both of which are accredited mineral analysis laboratories, for analysis. All samples are analysed for gold using standard Fire Assay-AA techniques. Samples returning over 10.0 g/t gold are analysed utilizing standard Fire Assay-Gravimetric methods. Pulps from approximately 5% of the gold mineralized samples are submitted for check analysis to a second lab. Selected samples are also chosen for duplicate assay from the coarse reject of the original sample. Selected samples with visible gold are also analyzed with a standard 1 kg metallic screen fire assay. Certified gold reference standards, blanks and field duplicates are routinely inserted into the sample stream, as part of Great Bear's quality control/quality assurance program (QAQC). No QAQC issues were noted with the results reported herein.

Mr. R. Bob Singh, P.Geo, Director and VP Exploration, and Ms. Andrea Diakow P.Geo, Exploration Manager for Great Bear are the Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 responsible for the accuracy of technical information contained in this news release.

