Great Bear Drills Wide Shallow Gold Intervals at LP Fault: 3.22 g/t Gold Over 63.60 m and 4.61 g/t Gold Over 39.80 m in Same Drill Hole

Chris Taylor, President and CEO of Great Bear said, "These results again demonstrate the exceptional grade potential and predictability of the LP Fault's near surface bulk tonnage gold mineralization. Notably, drill hole BR-166 intersected two wide zones of higher-grade gold mineralization, which combined averaged 3.76 g/t over a total of 103.4 metres at a vertical depth of 95 - 210 metres. Additionally, the best interval drilled along the eastern portion of the LP Fault grid to date was intersected in drill hole BR-180, which assayed 88.70 g/t gold over 1.35 metres."

Dixie Project Highlights Include:

Drilling continues to define gold mineralization on 50 - 75 metre centres along 5 kilometres of strike length of the LP Fault, to a vertical depth of approximately 500 metres. All (100%) of the 172 LP Fault drill holes completed to date have successfully intersected the structure and gold mineralization .

along 5 kilometres of strike length of the LP Fault, to a vertical depth of approximately 500 metres. of the 172 LP Fault drill holes completed to date have . New results include 4.61 g/t gold over 39.80 metres and 3.22 g/t gold over 63.60 metres on section 20100 towards the middle of the LP Fault zone in drill hole BR-166. These intervals occur from 117.20 to 157.00 metres and 221.60 to 285.20 metres downhole respectively . High-grade sub intervals include a high strain zone which assayed 28.26 g/t gold over 5.10 metres , including a strongly mineralized core of 121.00 g/t gold over 1.00 metre, and a transposed vein zone which assayed 19.78 g/t gold over 8.90 metres . Table 1 .

and on section 20100 towards the middle of the LP Fault zone in drill hole These intervals occur from 117.20 to 157.00 metres and 221.60 to 285.20 metres downhole respectively High-grade sub intervals include a which assayed , including a strongly mineralized core of and a which assayed . . Drilling on section 18850 , located 1.25 kilometres to the southeast of BR-166 has intersected the best gold interval to date within the eastern kilometre of the Company's current grid drill program. Drill hole BR-180 assayed 88.70 g/t gold over 1.35 metres . Only 17 drill holes along 1.4 kilometres have been completed in this area to date, with drill fences spaced approximately 200 metres apart on average.

, located of BR-166 has intersected the best gold interval to date within the eastern kilometre of the Company's current grid drill program. Drill hole assayed . Only 17 drill holes along 1.4 kilometres have been completed in this area to date, with drill fences spaced approximately 200 metres apart on average. An updated plan map of LP Fault drill results is provided in Figure 1 . An updated long section is provided in Figure 2 . A cross section through the new intercept in BR-180 is provided in Figure 3 .

Table 1: Current LP Fault drill results. Drill sections are arranged from southeast (top of Table) to northwest (bottom of Table).

Drill Hole

From (m) To (m) Width* (m) Gold (g/t) Section BR-180

238.00 256.00 18.00 6.92 18850 including 238.00 239.35 1.35 88.70 and 342.80 343.80 1.00 12.50 BR-181

111.85 125.00 13.15 0.73 18850 including 122.70 125.00 2.30 2.68 and including 124.30 125.00 0.70 6.64 and 213.00 215.00 2.00 6.30 including 213.00 213.50 0.50 23.50 BR-158

341.65 354.00 12.35 2.43 20025 including 344.50 346.00 1.50 17.70 BR-166

117.20 157.00 39.80 4.61 20100 including 147.35 156.25 8.90 19.78 and including 147.35 149.35 2.00 30.68 and including 150.00 150.50 0.50 62.60 and including 153.00 156.25 3.25 23.82 and including 153.50 155.75 2.25 30.83 and 199.60 214.50 14.90 0.60 and 221.60 285.20 63.60 3.22 including 245.85 280.25 34.40 5.69 and including 252.00 270.20 18.20 9.79 and including 262.00 270.20 8.20 18.81 and including 265.10 270.20 5.10 28.26 and including 269.20 270.20 1.00 121.00 BR-165

173.50 224.50 51.00 1.87 20150 including 210.50 224.50 14.00 5.24 and including 222.70 223.70 1.00 46.52 and 229.30 234.40 5.10 1.39 and 337.90 339.90 2.00 1.15 and 372.55 375.00 2.45 1.23 BR-155

343.50 405.00 61.50 0.46 20200 including 369.10 390.00 20.90 0.77 and including 379.00 386.70 7.70 1.07 and 752.50 765.00 12.50 0.26 BR-161

417.00 468.10 51.10 0.72 20200 including 426.00 452.00 26.00 1.10 and including 446.00 448.50 2.50 4.99 BR-153

407.90 411.90 4.00 0.59 20350 and 429.75 437.60 7.85 0.30 and 483.20 490.20 7.00 0.45 and 622.50 624.00 1.50 1.74 and 673.10 681.80 8.70 0.38 BR-170

121.50 156.00 34.50 1.06 20800 including 136.30 146.50 10.20 2.20 and including 140.75 141.25 0.50 28.20 and 194.00 263.00 69.00 0.44 BR-171

61.00 118.60 57.60 0.40 20800 including 57.50 100.50 43.00 0.55 and including 84.00 96.75 12.75 1.00

*Widths are drill indicated core length, as insufficient drilling has been undertaken to determine true widths at this time. Average grades are calculated with un-capped gold assays, as insufficient drilling has been completed to determine capping levels for higher grade gold intercepts. Average widths are calculated using a 0.10 g/t gold cut-off grade with up to 3 m of internal dilution of zero grade.

Updated drill collar locations, azimuths and dips, together with an updated complete assay table for the LP Fault drilling to-date will be posted to the Company's web site at www.greatbearresources.ca. Drill collar locations, azimuths and dips for the drill holes included in this release are provided in the table below:

Drill Hole Easting Northing Elevation Depth Dip Azimuth BR-153 457328 5634347 358 867 -65 210 BR-155 457475 5634291 364 765 -54 206 BR-158 457668 5634215 363 792 -62 208 BR-161 457501 5634291 366 819 -61 208 BR-165 457448 5634077 354 540 -55 206 BR-166 457491 5634070 355 540 -60 205 BR-170 456828 5634290 357 768 -60 212 BR-171 456770 5634206 357 591 -60 207 BR-180 458670 5633607 359 387 -54 213 BR-181 458613 5633499 364 306 -55 212

Figure 1: Inclined plan view of drill results to date.

Figure 2: Updated long section of LP Fault to date, showing highlighted assay intervals from BR-166 to the right of the section (Top right: 19.78 g/t gold over 8.90 m. Bottom right: 18.81 g/t gold over 8.20 m).

Figure 3: Drill section 18850 showing near-surface mineralization in drill hole BR-181 and high-grade mineralization in drill hole BR-180 assaying 88.70 g/t gold over 1.35 metres. Results are from the sparsely drilled eastern 1.4 kilometres of the current grid drill program.

About the Dixie Project

The Dixie Project is 100% owned, comprised of 9,140 hectares of contiguous claims that extend over 22 kilometres, and is located approximately 25 kilometres southeast of the town of Red Lake, Ontario. The project is accessible year-round via a 15 minute drive on a paved highway which runs the length of the northern claim boundary and a network of well-maintained logging roads.

The Dixie Project hosts two principal styles of gold mineralization:

High-grade gold in quartz veins and silica-sulphide replacement zones ( Dixie Limb , Hinge and Arrow zones) . Hosted by mafic volcanic rocks and localized near regional-scale D2 fold axes. These mineralization styles are also typical of the significant mined deposits of the Red Lake district.

. Hosted by mafic volcanic rocks and localized near regional-scale D2 fold axes. These mineralization styles are also typical of the significant mined deposits of the district. High-grade disseminated gold with broad moderate to lower grade envelopes (LP Fault). The LP Fault is a significant gold-hosting structure which has been seismically imaged to extend to 14 kilometres depth (Zeng and Calvert , 2006), and has been interpreted by Great Bear to have up to 18 kilometres of strike length on the Dixie property. High-grade gold mineralization is controlled by structural and geological contacts, and moderate to lower-grade disseminated gold surrounds and flanks the high-grade intervals. The dominant gold-hosting stratigraphy consists of felsic sediments and volcanic units.

About Great Bear

Great Bear Resources Ltd. is a well-financed gold exploration company managed by a team with a track record of success in mineral exploration. Great Bear is focused in the prolific Red Lake gold district in northwest Ontario, where the company controls over 300 km2 of highly prospective tenure across 4 projects: the flagship Dixie Project (100% owned), the Pakwash Property (earning a 100% interest), the Dedee Property (earning a 100% interest), and the Sobel Property (earning a 100% interest), all of which are accessible year-round through existing roads.

QA/QC and Core Sampling Protocols

Drill core is logged and sampled in a secure core storage facility located in Red Lake Ontario. Core samples from the program are cut in half, using a diamond cutting saw, and are sent to Activation Laboratories in Ontario, an accredited mineral analysis laboratory, for analysis. All samples are analysed for gold using standard Fire Assay-AA techniques. Samples returning over 10.0 g/t gold are analysed utilizing standard Fire Assay-Gravimetric methods. Pulps from approximately 5% of the gold mineralized samples are submitted for check analysis to a second lab. Selected samples are also chosen for duplicate assay from the coarse reject of the original sample. Selected samples with visible gold are also analyzed with a standard 1 kg metallic screen fire assay. Certified gold reference standards, blanks and field duplicates are routinely inserted into the sample stream, as part of Great Bear's quality control/quality assurance program (QAQC). No QAQC issues were noted with the results reported herein.

Qualified Person and NI 43-101 Disclosure

Mr. R. Bob Singh, P.Geo, Director and VP Exploration, and Ms. Andrea Diakow P.Geo, Exploration Manager for Great Bear are the Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 responsible for the accuracy of technical information contained in this news release.

