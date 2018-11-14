PHOENIX, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, Great Hearts Arizona academies Open Enrollment period begins. Families can submit applications online by visiting the Great Hearts enrollment web page at www.greatheartsamerica.org/enroll and get additional information about the 22 Great Hearts academies in the Metro Phoenix area.

A nonprofit network of tuition-free public charter schools, Great Hearts is dedicated to improving education through classical preparatory K-12 academies. These schools offer a rigorous classical liberal arts curriculum, including advanced math and science, robust arts and foreign language classes, and a wide range of extra-curricular activities and athletics. A Great Hearts education prepares students to be more than just proficient test takers, but rather, to become great-hearted leaders capable of success throughout their higher education and professional careers. With a revolutionary approach to school itself, Great Hearts cultivates the hearts and minds of students in the pursuit of Truth, Goodness and Beauty.

"We proudly prepare students for success at the best colleges and universities in the nation, but see our larger purpose as graduating great-hearted young men and women prepared to lead lives of purpose, both intellectually and morally," said Erik Twist, President of Great Hearts Arizona. "We are humbled by the number of families that want a Great Hearts education for their children and welcome new families to apply during Open Enrollment and join our growing network of schools."

About Great Hearts:

Great Hearts is a nonprofit network of tuition-free public charter schools dedicated to improving education nationwide through classical preparatory K-12 academies. As the largest provider of classical liberal arts education campuses in the country, Great Hearts academies serve more than 17,000 students at 29 tuition-free public schools in greater Phoenix, Ariz. and San Antonio and Irving, Tex., with waitlists that typically exceed enrollment. Learn more at www.greatheartsamerica.org.



Contact:

Bill Odell

Director of Communications, Great Hearts

bodell@greatheartsaz.org

(602) 889-5034

SOURCE Great Hearts Arizona

Related Links

http://www.greatheartsaz.org

