Great Hearts Student Achieves Perfect ACT Score

PHOENIX, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Hearts is excited to announce one of its students is among the few to earn the highest possible ACT composite score of 36. Audrey Beermann, a junior at Glendale Preparatory Academy in Peoria, is among the less than 1% who achieved this distinguished honor. Last year, more than 1.9 million students took the college standardized test. Of these students, fewer than 3,800 received a perfect composite score of 36. The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science, each scored on a scale of 1-36. A student's composite score is the average of the four tests.

"I am very grateful for the education I've received at Glendale Prep," said Beermann. "We are taught to think critically, seek truth wholeheartedly, and communicate effectively; skills I've discovered can be applied to a wide variety of challenges I've come to face. I also thank my family, friends, instructors and coaches for their continued support in my education."

In addition to maintaining a weighted GPA of 4.867, Beermann is an active member of the Glendale Prep drama program and participates on the cross country and soccer teams.

"The Glendale Prep community is proud of Audrey and this truly amazing academic accomplishment," said Kyle Navarrette, headmaster at Glendale Prep. "Her commitment to her education and extraordinary work ethic is indicative of the bright future ahead in whatever field she may pursue."

Glendale Preparatory Academy is a member of the prestigious Great Hearts Academies network of schools in metro Phoenix. The public charter school has more than 530 students in grades 6th through 12th. It is located at 23276 N. 83rd Ave. in Peoria.

Great Hearts is a nonprofit network of tuition-free public charter schools dedicated to improving education nationwide through classical preparatory K-12 academies. More information can be found at greatheartsamerica.org.

About Great Hearts

Great Hearts is a nonprofit network of tuition-free public charter schools dedicated to improving education nationwide through classical preparatory K-12 academies. As the largest provider of liberal arts classical education campuses in the country, Great Hearts Academies serve more than 17,000 students at 29 tuition-free public schools in greater Phoenix, Ariz. and San Antonio and Irving, Texas, with waitlists that typically exceed enrollment. Great Hearts provides a robust liberal arts curriculum incorporating advanced math and science, a focus on the arts and foreign language, and a range of extra-curricular activities and athletics. Learn more at www.greatheartsamerica.org.

Contact: Liz Renninger

Phone: 480-862-4765

Email: Liz@evolveprandmarketing.com

SOURCE Great Hearts Arizona

Related Links

http://www.greatheartsaz.org

