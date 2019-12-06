Great Ink Wins Real Estate Fund Intelligence (REFI) News Service's 2019 Public Relations Firm of the Year Award

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Ink Communications won the Real Estate Fund Intelligence (REFI) news service's 2019 Public Relations Firm of the Year Award in the Advisory Firm category. The announcement was made at the REFI US Awards in New York City in November.

Great Ink Communications Real Estate Fund Intelligence (REFI) 2019 Public Relations Firm of the Year Award

REFI, a premium news and information service for real estate fund managers, notes that the awards honor real estate private equity funds and service providers for exceptional performance and overall excellence in the past year. The winners of this year's awards were selected through a rigorous two-stage judging process, using both widely used performance metrics as well as qualitative factors.

"My amazing team of professionals and I are honored for this recognition of our dedication to serving our clients and working with journalists to tell the most important stories in the commercial real estate industry," said firm founder Roxanne Donovan. "We are especially proud for this award from REFI, a news service that holds a prestigious and well-earned reputation for excellence in covering this industry."

Great Ink, recognized nationally for its work in CRE PR, was selected the winner of the 2019 Award from a short list that included Antenna Group, Edelman, Marino Group, Prosek Partners and Rubenstein PR.

Established in 1992, Great Ink is singularly focused on public relations work for companies in the worlds of commercial real estate and the built environment. The company's clients include: brokerage firms CBRE, Avison Young and Hodges Ward Elliott; developers/owners/investors such as RAL Companies, Marx Realty, RFR, Savanna and Rubenstein Partners; finance giants Mack Real Estate Group and Madison Realty Capital; multifamily leaders Castle Lanterra Properties, Waterton and Hudson Capital; architects Pickard Chilton and Ted Moudis Associates; construction leadership firms such as Thornton Tomasetti and EW Howell; law firm Fried Frank; and technology innovators VIEW and Shadow Ventures.

"In this elevated age for digital promotion and social media platforms, the art of earned media relations is often overshadowed – but its ability to inform and influence should never be underestimated," Ms. Donovan said. "We are truly honored for this award and the spotlight it puts on the hard work we do to build relationships for our clients with the media, to deliver their stories with precision and impact, and play a valuable supporting in an industry we treasure."

About Great Ink

Full-service public relations firm Great Ink has been serving real estate, design and construction companies and their projects for more than 25 years. Conceiving and directing strategic communications campaigns for companies across the country, Great Ink helps its clients share unique stories and distinctive messages with their most important audiences to achieve their business objectives.

Contact: Great Ink – 212-741-2977

Roxanne Donovan (230548@email4pr.com)

Tom Nolan (230548@email4pr.com)

SOURCE Great Ink Communications