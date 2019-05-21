Great Opportunity for Designers, Creatives, SMEs and Start-ups - WORTH Partnership Project's Third Call Is Open

The second call represented a great achievement for the WORTH community: 183 candidate partnerships, 80 pre-selected projects from 27 European Union countries, up to the 65 winning partnerships formed by 150 international partners.

The selected projects operate: 29 in the fashion / textile sector, 7 in footwear, 5 in accessories, 19 in design / home decoration, 4 in jewelry and 1 in leather, and have been chosen for the exceptional quality of ideas and partners.

Accumulated also by the conviction that innovation can lead an important change in European industry and society, they were also selected for the high level of creativity proposed and for having succeeded in fully embracing WORTH's mission: to connect, create and innovate.

Who can apply?

Creatives, designers, artisans, startups, technology companies and SMEs operating in the following sectors: fashion / textiles, footwear, furniture / home decorations, leather / furs, jewelry, accessories, looking for new opportunities to develop ideas and concepts with a high degree of innovation and integration between technology and design, they can apply by presenting their idea or a project proposal.

Candidates must show a strong interest in collaborating, creating and innovating on a transnational basis. The jury that will select the winners will be formed by renowned international experts in the world of design and fashion, who will evaluate the projects based on their attitude towards innovation, their social and environmental impact, technical and industrial feasibility and their potential of the market.

Support to participants

The selected partnerships will receive benefits valued at €60,000, consisting of:

basic financial support

personalised coaching and mentoring by international specialists and experts

support in access to finance and market positioning

advice on the protection of intellectual property

opportunity to participate in networking activities

participation in two international events in which to showcase their projects.

WORTH Partnership Project

An initiative of the European Commission that aims to support collaboration between PM and start-ups of designers, producers and technology companies to create new products and implement innovative and disruptive ideas. The initiative is implemented by a consortium across Europe, in the belief that creative industries (SMEs and start-ups) are the main drivers of economic growth in Europe.

The WORTH Partnership Project is funded by COSME, the European Union Programme for the Competitiveness of Enterprises and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises.

Consorzium:

AITEX Research Institute. Project Leader

Centre of excellence in applied research and advanced technical services for industry

KEPA Business and Cultural Development Centre

Intermediary authority and management of support programmes for SMEs and entrepreneurs

IED Istituto Europeo di Design

International Institute of Higher Education specializing in design, creativity, communication and management

DAG Communication

Communication agency with experience in complex projects around the world and with a special approach for different target media

AA Avvocati Associati Franzosi Dal Negro Setti

Law firm with a strong reputation in the field of intellectual property law (design, trademarks, patents, copyrights, advertising, unfair competition) and in a range of business and commercial affairs at European level

