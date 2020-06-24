Great Panther Announces AGM Voting Results

NYSE American: GPL | TSX: GPR

VANCOUVER, BC, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Great Panther Mining Limited (TSX: GPR) (NYSE-A: GPL) ("Great Panther" or "the Company") reports the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 24, 2020. A total of 141,771,862 votes were cast, representing 45.38% of the issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date for the Meeting.

Shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of all items of business before the Meeting. All of the director nominees were duly elected by shareholders present or represented by proxy. The following provides the voting results for each director nominee:

Director Votes for Percent for Votes withheld Percent withheld David Garofalo 68,170,590 96.37% 2,564,523 3.63% Joseph Gallucci 68,168,809 96.37% 2,566,304 3.63% R.W. (Bob) Garnett 68,219,720 96.44% 2,515,393 3.56% Alan Hair 68,169,374 96.37% 2,565,739 3.63% Robert Henderson 68,234,810 96.47% 2,500,303 3.53% John Jennings 68,073,217 96.24% 2,661,896 3.76% W.J. (James) Mullin 68,094,181 96.27% 2,640,932 3.73% Elise Rees 68,209,834 96.43% 2,525,279 3.57% Kevin J. Ross 68,182,787 96.39% 2,552,326 3.61%

Shareholders voted 95.28% in favour of setting the number of directors at nine, 95.89% in favour of appointing KPMG LLP as auditors, and 91.95% in favour of the amended and restated Omnibus Incentive Plan for a three-year period.

ABOUT GREAT PANTHER

Great Panther is a growing gold and silver producer focused on the Americas. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of assets in Brazil, Mexico and Peru that includes three operating gold and silver mines, four exploration projects, and an advanced development project. Great Panther is actively exploring large land packages in highly prospective districts and is pursuing acquisition opportunities to complement its existing portfolio. Great Panther trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange trading under the symbol GPR, and on the NYSE American under the symbol GPL.

