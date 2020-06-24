Great Panther Announces AGM Voting Results

News provided by

Great Panther Mining Limited

Jun 24, 2020, 17:07 ET

NYSE American: GPL  |  TSX: GPR  

VANCOUVER, BC, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Great Panther Mining Limited (TSX: GPR) (NYSE-A: GPL) ("Great Panther" or "the Company") reports the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 24, 2020.  A total of 141,771,862 votes were cast, representing 45.38% of the issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date for the Meeting. 

Shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of all items of business before the Meeting.  All of the director nominees were duly elected by shareholders present or represented by proxy.  The following provides the voting results for each director nominee:

Director

Votes for

Percent for

Votes withheld

Percent withheld

David Garofalo

68,170,590

96.37%

2,564,523

3.63%

Joseph Gallucci

68,168,809

96.37%

2,566,304

3.63%

R.W. (Bob) Garnett

68,219,720

96.44%

2,515,393

3.56%

Alan Hair

68,169,374

96.37%

2,565,739

3.63%

Robert Henderson

68,234,810

96.47%

2,500,303

3.53%

John Jennings

68,073,217

96.24%

2,661,896

3.76%

W.J. (James) Mullin

68,094,181

96.27%

2,640,932

3.73%

Elise Rees

68,209,834

96.43%

2,525,279

3.57%

Kevin J. Ross

68,182,787

96.39%

2,552,326

3.61%

Shareholders voted 95.28% in favour of setting the number of directors at nine, 95.89% in favour of appointing KPMG LLP as auditors, and 91.95% in favour of the amended and restated Omnibus Incentive Plan for a three-year period.

ABOUT GREAT PANTHER

Great Panther is a growing gold and silver producer focused on the Americas.  The Company owns a diversified portfolio of assets in Brazil, Mexico and Peru that includes three operating gold and silver mines, four exploration projects, and an advanced development project. Great Panther is actively exploring large land packages in highly prospective districts and is pursuing acquisition opportunities to complement its existing portfolio.  Great Panther trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange trading under the symbol GPR, and on the NYSE American under the symbol GPL.

SOURCE Great Panther Mining Limited

Related Links

www.greatpanther.com

Also from this source

Great Panther Intersects New High-grade Mineralization at Tucano; ...

Great Panther Receives Favourable Recommendations from...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics