Great Panther Provides Update on Covid-19 and Planned Restart of Mexican Operations

VANCOUVER, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Great Panther Mining Limited (TSX: GPR. NYSE-A: GPL) ("Great Panther" or "the Company") reports that its Tucano Gold Mine ("Tucano") in Brazil continues to operate at full capacity with strict COVID-19 mitigation protocols in place, and has not been subject to any government imposed restrictions in response to COVID-19. As previously announced, Great Panther intends to restart operations in Mexico this month in accordance with the Mexican federal government's announcements of the lifting of restrictions that have suspended mining operations in the country since the start of April.

Great Panther announces two additional employees and one contract employee have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the company-wide total to five. All affected employees are stable with mild symptoms and remain in isolation monitored by local health authorities.

At Tucano, three employees and one contractor have been diagnosed with COVID-19. As a precautionary measure, 62 employees have been placed on a 10-day leave and six employees have been placed in quarantine. Additionally, 28 individuals deemed high-risk due to age or pre-existing medical conditions, are now working remotely or on leave.

The Topia Mine in Mexico has not experienced any COVID-19 cases and the Company is planning to commence start-up activities on May 18.

At the Guanajuato Mine Complex (GMC) in Mexico, one employee has been diagnosed with COVID-19. The employee was working remotely at the time of the diagnosis.

The restart of operations in Mexico will follow a phased approach based on health guidelines and government regulations in each jurisdiction with appropriate protocols in place to protect the health and safety of the Company's workforce and communities.

In Peru, the federal government state of emergency and quarantine measures remain in effect until May 24, 2020. The Coricancha Mine is on care and maintenance and is not material to the Company's operations.

Great Panther places the safety and wellbeing of its personnel and communities as its highest priority and has implemented epidemic plans aligned with local health authorities and the World Health Organization guidelines at all its operations and offices. These protocols include:

Employees able to work from home have been required to do so.

All non-essential work and visits to mining operations have been suspended until further notice.

Personnel and visitors arriving at sites are subject to medical screening and are required to complete a site-specific medical questionnaire.

Operating rosters have been extended to allow for safer medical screening and isolation periods.

Increased cleaning and sanitizing procedures have been introduced, especially in frequently visited areas.

Protocols have been introduced for the isolation, testing and care of employees showing COVID-19 symptoms.

Mandatory physical distancing practices have been implemented in all working areas and for transportation services.

Awareness campaigns to educate all employees, their families and local communities on preventive measures and hygiene best practices continue regularly.

This news release supplements Great Panther's May 6, 2020 disclosure on the status of COVID-19 at its operations, and the disclosure included in Great Panther's Q1 2020 MD&A. The Company does not plan to provide further updates on COVID-19 unless there is an event that is expected to have a material impact to its mining operations.

Great Panther Mining Limited is a Vancouver-based intermediate gold and silver mining and exploration company. Great Panther's operations include the Tucano Gold Mine in Brazil, and the Topia Mine and Guanajuato Mine Complex, comprising the San Ignacio and Guanajuato mines, in Mexico. It also owns the Coricancha Mine in Peru which is currently on care and maintenance. Great Panther trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange trading under the symbol GPR, and on the NYSE American under the symbol GPL.

