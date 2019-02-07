Great Place to Work® And Fortune Name Alliance Data One Of The 2019 FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For®

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Data is one of the 2019 FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For, according to global research and consulting firm Great Place to Work and Fortune. This marks the second consecutive year Alliance Data made the list.

Alliance Data ranked No. 94 on the list, which is based on survey feedback representing more than 4.3 million employees, with respondents rating their workplace culture on 60-plus elements of the workplace. These include trust in managers, compensation, fairness, camaraderie and workplace traits linked to innovation. The ranking accounted for the experiences of all employees including women, people of color, LGBT individuals, older team members, and disabled employees.

This year marks the 22nd anniversary of the FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For list, and 2019 winners continue to show that a high-trust culture for all fuels better business results. Great Place to Work research shows that list winners keep outperforming the stock market, beating industry rivals when it comes to talent retention and demonstrating higher levels of productivity than peers.

"We are very excited to have again earned a place on the FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For list for the second year in a row," said Ed Heffernan, president and chief executive officer at Alliance Data. "I'm so proud of the truly unique culture that our more than 20,000 associates have created, where our values shine and reflect a work environment that fosters inclusion, respect, and giving back to our communities. Having the prestigious Great Place to Work institute validate what we know to be true is another reason for us to celebrate this meaningful recognition."

The 100 Best Companies is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. The company also was ranked as a Best Workplace for Diversity by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE.

About Alliance Data

Alliance Data® (NYSE: ADS) is a leading global provider of data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions serving large, consumer-based industries. The Company creates and deploys customized solutions, enhancing the critical customer marketing experience; the result is measurably changing consumer behavior while driving business growth and profitability for some of today's most recognizable brands. Alliance Data helps its clients create and increase customer loyalty through solutions that engage millions of customers each day across multiple touch points using traditional, digital, mobile and emerging technologies. An S&P 500, FORTUNE 500 and FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For company headquartered in Plano, Texas, Alliance Data consists of three businesses that together employ approximately 20,000 associates at more than 100 locations worldwide.

Alliance Data's card services business is a provider of market-leading private label, co-brand, and business credit card programs. Epsilon® is a leading provider of multichannel, data-driven technologies and marketing services, and also includes Conversant®, a leader in personalized digital marketing. LoyaltyOne® owns and operates the AIR MILES® Reward Program, Canada's most recognized loyalty program, and Netherlands-based BrandLoyalty, a global provider of tailor-made loyalty programs for grocers.

About The FORTUNE 100 Best Companies To Work For®

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses representing the view of more than 4.3 million employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations with more than 1,000 employees. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is a global people analytics and consulting firm that helps companies produce better business results by focusing on workplace culture. Powered by more than 30 years of research, Emprising®, its SaaS-enabled survey and analytics platform, gives companies access to the assessments, data, and reporting needed to build a high-trust, high-performance culture.

