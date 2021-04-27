Great Place to Work® Names O.C. Tanner One of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services™

SALT LAKE CITY, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work® has honored O.C. Tanner as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services™. This is O.C. Tanner's first time being named to this prestigious list, which comes on the heels of its recognition as one of Great Place to Work and Fortune's 2021 100 Best Companies to Work For earlier this month. Earning a spot on this list means that O.C. Tanner is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

The Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 463,000 current employees across the U.S. In that survey, 90% of O.C. Tanner's employees said O.C. Tanner is a great place to work, which is 31 percentage points higher than the average U.S. company (59%).

"Intentionally creating a great place to work starts with hiring, training, encouraging and inspiring great people who are engaged and connected to what they do," said Mindi Cox, senior vice president of people and great work at O.C. Tanner. "We are so fortunate at O.C. Tanner to not only have an incredible team, but to also be able to help the companies we work with create their own connected cultures full of people who are inspired to give and be their best everyday. It is our great honor to partner with leaders all over the world to help them create workplaces where their people can thrive."

The Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

"These companies are proof that strong company culture is not restricted to the physical workplace," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, VP global recognition, Great Place to Work®. "Despite the challenges of the pandemic and remote work, employees at these companies say they feel supported by their leaders, connected to their colleagues and that managers bring out the best in everyone."



In addition to recently being recently honored by Great Place to Work and Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2021, O.C. Tanner has been included on the PEOPLE Companies that Care list from 2017 to 2020. The company was also ranked as one of the Best Workplaces for Millennials in 2016.

About O.C. Tanner

O.C. Tanner is the global leader in software and services that improve workplace culture through meaningful employee experiences. Its Culture Cloud employee recognition platform helps people feel appreciated, do their best work, and want to stay. O.C. Tanner drives positive business results by helping millions of people thrive at work. For more information visit octanner.com .

About the Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services™

Great Place to Work® selected the Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 463,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations across the country. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey . Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

