Great Premiere - Should I buy a gun? An AMERICA TeVe News Special Series

MIAMI, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- America CV Network premieres the special series, Should I buy a gun? an exclusive investigation by journalist Adriana Navarro, starting next Monday, March 2 running until Friday the 6 in AMERICA TeVe's news editions at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The series points to the controversial topic of firearms, deeply exploring all the angles of one of the issues that is of great concern to American society today, although gun ownership is a constitutional right enshrined in the Second Amendment. According to the latest statistics, every time there is a shooting in the country, gun sales soar.

In fact, there are now more than 400 million weapons in private hands in the United States, or 120 per 100 inhabitants. Are they all trained and trained to have them? Given this overview, the must-have questions are: do you feel safe? Does the possession of firearms help reduce massacres, or does it increase the chance of more occurring?

To answer these frequently asked questions, Adriana Navarro, reporter and mother of two, immerses herself in the depths of this complex social phenomenon. To do this, she learned the basic rules of the use of firearms; attended classes at shooting ranges; trained with Hialeah Police S.W.A.T. officers; and witnessed a mock mass shooting, where they showed her how to act in such a situation.

Adriana attended the Florida Gun Show, the largest arms fair in the state, where she interviewed sellers and buyers, who explained the reasons why people decide to buy a gun and what the requirements are to purchase one. Likewise, she spoke with legislators, psychologists, political leaders, teachers and students, to learn about the legislative advances in this matter following the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and to bring light to the controversial disjunctive whether or not teachers should be armed as the last resource of defense against massive attacks.

In addition, the series raises a key question: what is the problem? Guns or people who have guns? To address the thorny issue, Adriana explored the different legal loopholes that exist in terms of the mental state of the person buying a firearm. The research found that between 35,000 and 40,000 people die in the United States each year from firearms, but lives were also saved in self-defense through them.

Should I buy a gun? - a special series that includes the opinions of those for and against firearms and shows a different perspective on this social phenomenon.

"After doing this series I understand how difficult it is to find solutions to such a complex, controversial and edged issue. I hope that those who choose to buy a gun will do so in a responsible way and following the directions we show in the series," declared Adriana.

A production of America News, under the direction of Miguel Cossío, manager of América CV Network, the journalistic investigation of Adriana Navarro, conducted and edited by Adrián Mauceri and the chamber of Angel González.

