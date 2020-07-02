Great Scott! TRANSFORMERS-Back to the Future Collaboration Introduces 'Gigawatt' Character - Available To Pre-Order Now!

When fans of the iconic Back to the Future Time Machine look a little closer at this nostalgic interpretation of the car, they will be treated to a new "robot in disguise" named GIGAWATT, a converting time machine robot. The figure stands at 5.5 inches in Robot mode and can convert to Time Machine mode in 17 steps, plus it includes a blaster and whip antennae accessories, and features movie-inspired details from the film, including Doc Brown-style goggles, a flux capacitor chest piece, and time circuits. In time machine mode, the gullwing doors open and wheels rotate from vertical to horizontal to produce a hovering effect as seen at the end of the film.

In addition to the collectible figure, from IDW comes Transformers / Back to the Future – the four-part, comic book series. The first issue cover is being revealed today, along with the story synopsis: Marty McFly has just returned to his home sweet home, Hill Valley 1985, and everything's looking up... that is, until Marty and his friend Doc Brown's time machine attracts the attention of the Decepticons! With one small mistake, Marty finds himself thrust into adventure to stop the Decepticon plot in the past, present, and future... all with the help of a new time machine: the Autobot, Gigawatt!

TRANSFORMERS robots have always been more than meets the eye, but now, through the TRANSFORMERS Collaborative, fans can experience these larger than life characters as they team-up, mash-up, and meet up with other characters, teams and people who share this same special quality. It is a world of constant change where things are not what they seem.

The GIGAWATT figure is available now for pre-order at Walmart.com with only 1,985 pieces available that feature an exclusive, limited edition numbered package in honor of the 35th anniversary of the first film's release – July 3, 1985. A second variant release of the figure will be available starting October 1, 2020 via HasbroPulse.com and select retailers around the world; part one of the comic book also will be available October 1, wherever comic books are sold.

