Great Towers and Landmarks Worldwide Unite in Global Show of Support for Australia on Jan. 26

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The CN Tower, fellow members of the World Federation of Great Towers, and landmarks around the world are uniting to raise awareness and show support for Australia as the country works to fight and recover from devastating wildfires.

On the night of Australia's national holiday, January 26, the CN Tower will be among many landmarks to light in the country's national colours of green and gold. Still others plan to join in the effort through social media and online. To date, towers and landmarks that have confirmed their participation include:

The Berlin TV Tower, Berlin, Germany

Busan Tower, Jung Gu , Busan, South Korea

, The Calgary Tower, Calgary, Canada

The CN Tower, Toronto, Canada

The Eiffel Tower, Paris, France

The Empire State Building, New York, USA

Euromast, Rotterdam, Netherlands

La Grande Roue, Montréal, Canada

N Seoul Tower, Seoul, South Korea

Niagara Falls , Niagara Falls, Canada / USA

, / One Liberty , Philadelphia , USA

, , Pavillon Bonsecours , Montréal, Canada

, Montréal, The Reunion Tower, Dallas , USA

, The Royal Liver Building, Liverpool, UK

The Shard, London, UK

SkyTower, Auckland, New Zealand

The Tokyo Tower, Tokyo, Japan

Toronto sign, Toronto, Canada

sign, The Willis Tower, Chicago , USA

"Australia is facing some of the worst wildfires ever seen. The scale of the ongoing crisis and its impact on the environment, people and wildlife concerns all of us around the world," says Peter George, the CN Tower's Chief Operating Officer. "Under the circumstances, we felt a global show of support would be meaningful to many. Not only would it convey a powerful message of support to all Australians, especially those on the front lines, but it can hopefully inspire the world to take action."

For anyone looking to take action, donations may be made to several organizations, including the Australian Red Cross (www.redcross.org.au/campaigns/disaster-relief-and-recovery-donate), the NSW Rural Fire Service (https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/volunteer/support-your-local-brigade), and WIRES Wildlife Rescue (https://www.wires.org.au/donate/emergency-fund).

About the CN Tower

At a height of 553.33 metres (1,815 ft., 5 inches), Canada's National Tower is an engineering wonder, award-winning dining and entertainment destination, and has been Toronto's "must-see" attraction for over four decades. The CN Tower was visited by more than 1.98 million people last year. For more information www.cntower.ca

About Canada Lands Company

Canada Lands Company is a self-financing federal Crown corporation that specializes in real estate development and attractions management. Since 1995, Canada Lands has enriched Canadian communities and experiences by embracing the full potential of the properties it owns and operates. Canada Lands is a leader in attractions management with its operations of the CN Tower and Downsview Park in Toronto, the Old Port of Montréal and the Montréal Science Centre. Canada Lands Company strives to enhance economic, social and environmental value for Canadians. It has delivered more than $1 billion in economic benefits to Canada since inception.

For more information www.clc.ca

