Great Vacations Reviews the Best National Parks For Your Next Vacation

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel industry experts are predicting 2020 to be the year for exceptionally cost-effective vacations, thanks to the United States' fantastic collection of domestic national parks.

Yosemite, in particular, offers travelers of every age and background the chance to get away from crowded cities and daily grinds to enjoy natural peace and relaxation far from all worries and cares by offering almost 1,200 square miles of great outdoors to get lost in. Guests can explore the unbelievable beauty of the park's waterfalls, vast valleys, massive meadows, beautifully ancient sequoias, widespread empty wilderness, and much more to their hearts content. Or take the day to poke around the local Yosemite Museum, the Yosemite Valley Theater, shops, restaurants, and other great spots.

If seeing Old Faithful has always been a dream, Yellowstone is another great choice. As the park prepares to open once again for its spring season, visitors are even being encouraged to check out the park early this season, virtually, by taking advantage of new "live webcams, virtual tours, photo galleries, apps, videos, and other digital content." Although, all agree that seeing it all in person just can't be beat – especially since the Boiling River soak/swim area, campgrounds, and more are best enjoyed in person!

For those looking to make sure to see something truly spectacular, the Grand Canyon is always the obvious choice – a marvelous wonder of the world that nothing can really compare to. With more than 275 river miles to explore, at 18 miles wide and an entire mile deep, every breathtaking view is better than the last, meaning a trip to the Grand Canyon will be one you'll remember your whole life!

Anyone ready to officially start planning their next national park vacation is encouraged to seek additional information regarding specific hours of operation, important details of all lodging facilities, and other services for each park prior to every visit.

