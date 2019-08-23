Great Waters Financial Makes Inc. Magazine's 38th Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine has announced that Great Waters Financial, a financial planning firm located throughout Minnesota with offices in Minneapolis, Richfield, Minnetonka, Vadnais Heights and Duluth, is No. 2756 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. This marks the third consecutive year the firm has both placed and increased its position on this list, which represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"It is an honor to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in America. Our team is extremely dedicated to serving those at and near retirement and has ambitious goals for continued expansion," said Michael Palumbo, co-founder of Great Waters Financial. "We are currently in the process of identifying locations for future offices to continue our growth trajectory and to expand our services to new communities of active retirees. This is just the beginning for us!"

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 (which are listed online at Inc.com) been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held October 10 to 12, 2019, at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona. As always, speakers include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.

ABOUT GREAT WATERS FINANCIAL:

Great Waters Financial, a financial planning firm located throughout Minnesota with offices in Minneapolis, Richfield, Plymouth, White Bear Lake and Duluth, specializes in providing customized financial planning and strategic retirement solutions to pre-retirees and retirees. Founded in 2012 by financial advisors Skip Johnson, Elijah Kovar, Justin Halverson and Michael Palumbo Great Waters Financial was named one of the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal's Fast 50 companies in 2016. Since opening its doors, the company has grown to 45 employees and five office locations. Dedicated to consumer education, the firm has reached thousands of individuals at and near retirement through its courses at colleges and universities as well as serving as a trusted media source to outlets including USA Today, CNBC and Fox Business. Johnson, Kovar and Halverson are all life insurance and securities registered. For more information, visit www.greatwatersfinancial.com or call (612) 360-2127.

Methodology

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

Investment advisory services offered through AdvisorNet Wealth Management (AWM). Great Waters Financial and AWM are not affiliated. Insurance products provided by Great Waters Financial, a Minnesota insurance agency.

