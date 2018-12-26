Great Western Leasing and Sales, LLC Acquires All Points Equipment to Expand Branch Network into the Midwest

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Western Leasing and Sales, LLC ("GWLS") announced today the acquisition of and All Points Equipment Leasing, LLC. All Points Equipment, based in Dearborn, Michigan, provides trailer rental, new & used trailer sales, repair & maintenance service and over-the-counter parts sales to customers in the Detroit metropolitan area. In addition, All Points owns and operates a fleet of mobile service trucks to provide repair and maintenance over-the-road and at customer locations. All Points distributes trailers from a number of different manufacturers including Manac Trailer USA.

"Our acquisition of All Points Equipment represents our first expansion into the Midwest, a large and attractive market for the flatbed and opendeck trailers in which we specialize," stated Sean Norton, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Great Western Leasing. "In addition, All Points has a more significant presence in the dry van trailer rental market which will add to the portfolio of services we can offer to our customers."

"All Points has been serving the Detroit and Eastern Michigan market for almost 30 years," stated James T. Veit, All Point's owner. "I am looking forward to joining the broad Great Western network which I believe will be an excellent fit for our employees and customers."

"We continue to be excited about the positive developments at GWLS," stated Seth Wilson, a Managing Partner of Headhaul Capital and the Vice Chairman of Great Western Leasing. "Over the last three years, GWLS has grown from three locations to eight and has more than doubled its trailer rental and leasing fleet. As Great Western's geographic footprint continues to grow, we believe we can become a more important supplier for our customers as we can serve them in multiple markets."

About Great Western Leasing and Sales, LLC

Great Western Leasing and Sales, LLC, based in Irvine, CA, is a leading full-service, integrated solutions provider to the flatbed and specialized trailer industry. The Company operates a network of strategically located facilities in the Western United States which offer customers a broad range of sales, financing, leasing and rental options for new and used trailers, as well as after-market trailer repair and maintenance. The Company distributes trailers for a broad range of manufacturers including Fontaine Trailer Company, Transcraft Corporation, Wilson Trailer Company, Trail King Industries, East Manufacturing Corporation, Manac Trailers USA, Heil Trailer, Timpte, XL Specialized Trailers, Doonan Specialized Trailers, Trinity Trailer Manufacturing and Side Dump Industries.

