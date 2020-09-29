Greater Boston Manufacturing Partnership Becomes Lean Certification Alliance Endorser Partner

Fifteen years ago, the Alliance collaborated with over 115 lean practitioners representing a diverse set of companies, consultants and educational institutions to establish the lean standard for professional certification. The motivation behind the Lean Certification Program is the same today as it was back then ― alignment and partnership in the pursuit of excellence. Lean principles rely heavily on standardization and the ability to eliminate waste. The Lean Certification Alliance and its endorsers value certification and believe the process can enhance an individual's capability while improving business results, regardless of the industry.

To expand alignment and standards of lean principles into additional industries and markets, the alliance has secured endorsements from key stakeholders in multiple business sectors. As the newest endorser, GBMP will help the alliance reach new markets and cultivate a strong community of continuous improvement practitioners.

"Our history of partnering with AME and the Shingo Institute goes back several years, so we couldn't be more pleased to grow those relationships and be part of the Lean Certification Alliance Program," said Bruce Hamilton, president of the Greater Boston Manufacturing Partnership. "We fully support providing the lean community access to current continuous improvement thinking and best practices through well-established and respected programs that provide tangible roadmaps for professional and organizational development."

Regardless of the industry, business competitiveness is fundamental. Lean delivers value to customers by engaging everyone in the organization on the journey of continuous improvement by eliminating waste, overburden and irregularities. The Lean Certification Alliance created and maintains the Lean Certification Program and offers high-quality training, conferences, networking consortiums, plant tours and other relevant resources to facilitate the continuous improvement journey.

"Having the Greater Boston Manufacturing Partnership as an endorser of the Lean Certification Program is an important and exciting addition," said Jeannine Kunz, vice president of Tooling U-SME, the workforce training and development division of SME. "Their rich history and expertise in improving the operational profitability and competitiveness of Northeast organizations is well aligned to the Lean Certification Program and its mission."

About the Greater Boston Manufacturing Partnership

The Greater Boston Manufacturing Partnership is a not-for-profit offering customized Lean and Six Sigma training with a mission to increase global competitiveness and employment opportunities in the United States. GBMP is a licensed affiliate of The Shingo Institute, GBMP also produces the annual Northeast Lean Conference which attracts more than 600 manufacturing professionals from around the country each autumn in New England, now in its 16th year. GBMP provides a membership community for Lean practitioners from manufacturing, healthcare, insurance and other industries and produces an award-winning library of Lean training materials comprised of more than 30 DVDs (available streaming by subscription at leanflix.org), games, manuals and workbooks, including Toast Kaizen , the #1 selling Lean training video in the world. For more information about GBMP please visit gbmp.org.

About the Lean Certification Alliance

The Lean Certification Alliance is a partnership among three non-profit partners that sets the standard for operational excellence and an improved workforce. The partners — the Association for Manufacturing Excellence (AME), the Shingo Institute, and SME — draw on their collective experience, and the proven practices of thousands of individuals, to provide continuous improvement practitioners in-depth access to the latest lean and continuous improvement thinking and best practices. The Alliance created and maintains the Lean Certification program and offers high-quality training, education and other relevant resources to facilitate the continuous improvement journey. The Alliance also supports collaboration and partnerships to create a community of practitioners who inspire one another as they strive for operational excellence. The Alliance helps create a confident workforce that is prepared to deliver results when they leverage real-world, leading-edge ideas and skills. Through its strong community and non-profit status, the Alliance is uniquely positioned to develop the tools, training, and programs that will benefit tomorrow's lean and continuous improvement practitioners.

SOURCE SME

Related Links

http://www.sme.org

