Greater China Advanced Malware Detection Solution Market, Forecast to 2023

NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The AMD solution market in Greater China experienced robust YoY growth of 30.4%, becoming the second largest AMD market in the Asia-Pacific region. On-premise AMD solution remained the key revenue generator as it was the preferred deployment option in Greater China. Local Chinese vendors, such as Huawei, DBAPPSecurity, and NSFOCUS, experienced tremendous growth in China, mainly due to the increasing market demand for sandbox-based detection, in addition to traditional signature-based security products that help tackle advanced attacks. The on-premise segment is set to remain the first choice of deployment. Although the segment is expected to a growth rate slower than cloud-based services, it continued to be a key revenue generator in the AMD solution market in Greater China due to local enterprises' strong preference for product ownership among local enterprises. The rapid development of cloud computing in China has influenced enterprises to start embracing the value generated by cloud-based security solution. The government sector, with its highly mature cloud-based infrastructure, is expected to generate higher demand. The growing trend of integrating cloud-based sandboxing with other security offering will contribute to the growth of cloud-based AMD solutions until 2023.AMD solution had been integrated to serve as a source of data feed on a few cyberthreat situational platforms. The solution has also started to converge with intrusion-detection systems (IDS) and full traffic-testing products. More analytical capabilities will be embedded into AMD solutions, as customers demand a high level of visibility by combining threat intelligence, Big Data analytics, correlation analysis, and machine learning.In addition to market growth analysis, the study highlights the key driving forces of the advanced malware detection market in Greater China. Key drivers include the increasing sophistication of advanced malware attacks, which drives the need to identify unknown threats without relying on traditional malware detection tools alone; the increasing need to proactively manage business risks, which drives investment in advanced malware detection technology to prevent large and costly data breaches; the integration of advanced malware detection solutions to a broader security portfolio or to common security control points, which prompts investment in such solutions due to ease of deployment.Market trends are analyzed for the study period 2017 to 2023, with 2018 as the base year. The vertical segmentation in this study includes sectors, such as government, banking, financial services and Insurance (BFSI), service providers, manufacturing, education, and other sectors, such as pharmaceuticals, retail, logistics, oil and gas, energy, mining, agriculture, IT/ITES, eGaming, eCommerce, and BPOs. The competitive analysis covers FireEye, Huawei, and Trend Micro. The regional scope of this study includes China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05886631/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

