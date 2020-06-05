Greater China Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Solutions Market Radar 2020: Presents Competitive Profilings of 8 Companies

DUBLIN, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Greater China Distributed Denial-of-Service Solutions Market, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Organizations today are increasingly reliant on internet services; network and web service availability are being prioritized to ensure customer satisfaction, long-term loyalty, and trust. The growing frequency of distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks is driving organizations to spend more on solutions that help to protect networks, web services, and applications from a broad spectrum of attacks and maintain network availability, web services, and application functionality during an attack.



A DDoS solution is either appliance- or cloud-based and can detect and mitigate a broad spectrum of DDoS attacks with high accuracy to ensure network and business services availability and continuity. DDoS solutions leverage the combined capabilities of attack detection, behavior-based traffic classification, and response tools to forward legitimate traffic after filtering and scrubbing. It is the basic security solution to ensure that networks, websites, and web applications remain available and secure at all times.



With the increasing popularity and penetration of Internet of Things (devices in the Asia-Pacific region, DDoS attacks using compromised connected devices are on the rise. During 2018, DDoS attacks continued to increase in frequency, volume, and sophistication.



The Radar reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the Radar methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the Radar based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning. The publisher analyzes hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria on the Radar, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. Industry leaders on both the Growth and Innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients.

Key Topics Covered



1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Strategic Imperative

Growth Environment

2. The Radar

Radar: Greater China DDOS Solutions Market

3. Companies to Action

Akamai

Alibaba Cloud

F5 Networks

Genie Networks

Huawei

Imperva

Netscout Systems

Nsfocus

4. Strategic Insights



5. Next Steps: Leveraging the Radar to Empower Key Stakeholders

Significance of Being on the Radar

Radar Empowers the CEO's Growth Team

Radar Empowers Investors

Radar Empowers Customers

Radar Empowers the Board of Directors

