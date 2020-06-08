Greater China Web Application Firewall Solutions Market 2020 - Companies Able to Provide Both On-Premises and Cloud-Based Deployment Options Will Be in a Better Position to Grow

DUBLIN, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Greater China Web Application Firewall Solutions Market, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

More stringent compliance and in-house data security regulations over the last few years, such as the Cybersecurity Acts in China, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's Cybersecurity Fortification Initiative, and Taiwan's Cybersecurity Management Act, have accelerated market growth.



A trend has been to combine WAF solutions with distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, web performance, or bot detection mitigation solutions for a more comprehensive web protection offering in order to ensure network and business service availability and continuity. As many businesses migrate their infrastructure to the cloud, they will shift to cloud-based WAF service for an always-on, scalable, and overhead-free solution. Companies that are able to provide both on-premises and cloud-based deployment options will be in a better position to grow.



The Radar reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning. The publisher analyzes hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. Industry leaders on both the Growth and Innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients.

Key Topics Covered



1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Strategic Imperative

Growth Environment

2. The Radar

Greater China WAF Solutions Market

3. Companies to Action

Akamai

Alibaba Cloud

Dbappsecurity

F5 Networks

Imperva

Sangfor

Nsfocus

Venustech

4. Strategic Insights



5. Next Steps: Leveraging The Radar to Empower Key Stakeholders

Significance of Being on the Radar

Empowers The CEO's Growth Team

Empowers Investors

Empowers Customers

Empowers The Board of Directors

