Greater Dallas Restaurant Association Launches #Give10 to Thank Frontline Healthcare Workers

DALLAS, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Dallas Restaurant Association (GDRA) announced today a new campaign called #GIVE10. The campaign is supported by local restaurants who will offer guests the opportunity to add a $10 gift card to their order from April 22th through May 6th. GDRA will distribute the gift cards from the participating restaurants to healthcare workers from Medical City Healthcare, Methodist Health System, Baylor Scott & White Health and Texas Health System. Click here

"We are very excited to have our restaurant members help us show the frontline healthcare workers our gratitude for their selfless service during this devastating pandemic," stated Jerry Walker, Executive Director for GDRA.

The gift cards will be distributed to the hospitals in conjunction with National Hospital Week May 10- May 16. Restaurant guests will be able to add the gift cards to their online and curbside orders. Everyone in the DFW area is encouraged to participate, enjoy great food from the participating members and share the love with our frontline healthcare providers.

Participating restaurants as of today include: Off the Bone Barbeque – Dallas, Meso Maya, El Fenix, Taqueria La Ventana, Snuffer's Restaurant & Bar, Jalisco, Village Burger Bar, Asian Mint, Little Greek Fresh Restaurant, The Original Pancake House DFW, Dream Café, and Maguires

For more information, visit The Greater Dallas Restaurant Association Facebook page and see additional restaurants added daily.

