Greater Fortune: Essential Lessons from the Entrepreneur Who Bought the Company That Fired Her by Marie Cosgrove

KETTERING, Ohio, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Even if you're struggling through a pandemic, you can always turn adversity into an advantage -- just like what Marie Cosgrove, the author of Greater Fortune, did after her male-dominated employer decided to fire her.

When she refused to take a pay cut 12 years ago because she made too much commission, Cosgrove, who was a single mother with four children, was cut loose. She started her own business, and a few years later, she bought the company that fired her.

Greater Fortune: Essential Lessons from the Entrepreneur Who Bought the Company That Fired Her is both an inspirational story and a road map to a better life. It's filled with hard-won wisdom and practical strategies that will help you make the most of the greatness that is within you already. (PRNewsfoto/Marie Cosgrove) When Marie Cosgrove refused to take a pay cut 12 years ago because she made too much commission she was cut loose. She started her own business, and a few years later, she bought the company that fired her. She didn't give up she became greater. And you can, too. Whether it's everyday problems or seemingly insurmountable challenges, we all face hardships especially during COVID in our personal and professional lives. (PRNewsfoto/Marie Cosgrove)

"Nearly a decade later, balanceback™ is the world's leader in fall prevention, concussions, brain and balance disorder diagnostic and treatment devices," said Cosgrove.

She didn't give up she became greater. And you can, too. Whether it's everyday problems or seemingly insurmountable challenges, we all face hardships especially during COVID in our personal and professional lives.

In Greater Fortune, business mastermind and motivational speaker Marie Cosgrove guides you in discovering how to use these hardships to propel forward. She has been repeatedly asked to speak at manufacturing companies and engineering firms that are traditionally male-dominated industries.

"If you've lost a job because of the pandemic, instead of feeling sorry for yourself, look at your skillsets and write down just 10 ideas every day. In just 30 days, you're going to come up with some amazing ideas that could make the world a better place,"' said Cosgrove.

One of her daughter's 16-year-old friends took the suggestion and made $300 a day selling Christmas decorations last year.

Right now, business owners should be thinking how to keep good employees. She wanted to keep a star employee but was scared that he would leave for higher pay at a company that could afford to pay it.

"We found out that the engineer loves to travel, so we made him in charge of installations of our medical devices across the county. When someone else offered him more pay, he refused because he wouldn't have that opportunity to travel anymore", said Cosgrove.

Businesses should also be thinking about how to be creative, and looking for opportunities to grow instead of giving up.

It was difficult at the beginning of the pandemic for her company because several customers who are audiologists and neurologists in certain states were shut down. So they had to concentrate on customers in other states that were still allowed to be open.

"Many of them were struggling. We put together a marketing plan and showed them how to monetize their practice. It helped them find more patients and we sold more machines," said Cosgrove.

Born into poverty, Cosgrove persevered through a tumultuous upbringing and an abusive marriage. Throughout it all, she raised four children on her own while struggling to make her way in the business world.

Not only did she survive, she turned the lessons of adversity into an advantage, becoming a multi-millionaire entrepreneur and innovator in the competitive field of medical devices. Now she shares what she has learned—from both her successes and failures—with you.

Key lessons include valuable insights, tools, and techniques for:

Walking away without guilt from whatever might be holding you back and focusing on the future

Overcoming fears and responding to disappointment in a constructive way

Preparing for success and building upon it

Preparing for failure and learning from it

Stepping up your game by being bold and taking calculated risks after setbacks

Jumping on opportunities whenever they arise, especially in challenging times

Dealing with toxic people, cutthroat competition, and bias in the business world

Embracing the future and giving back to others to cultivate continuous growth

"Just as we all have disadvantages, we all have talents and resources we can tap," said Cosgrove.

In her book, you will uncover your unique opportunities for greater accomplishment and fulfillment, as well as learn how to wield your perceived weaknesses as strengths and use them to achieve success.

Greater Fortune: Essential Lessons from the Entrepreneur Who Bought the Company That Fired Her is both an inspirational story and a road map to a better life. It's filled with hard-won wisdom and practical strategies that will help you make the most of the greatness that is within you already.

The book will be launched in March and is available from BenBella Books, Amazon and other retailers.

For further information, or to schedule an interview, contact Marie Cosgrove at (877) 633-4999 or [email protected]

SOURCE Marie Cosgrove