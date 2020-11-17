Greater Geneva Bern Area Announces Launch of Cybersecurity Initiative

GENEVA and LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The regions of Geneva and Lausanne in Western Switzerland have come together to launch Trust Valley, a public-private initiative supporting the development of cutting-edge technology and pioneering international governance in digital trust and cybersecurity. It is the first-ever regional initiative of its kind in the world.

Logo of Greater Geneva Bern area (Western Switzerland's foreign investment promotion agency) and Trust Valley (Western Switzerland's center of expertise for digital trust and cybersecurity).

In an area less than the size of Long Island, NY, more than 300 cybersecurity companies and organizations are tackling the major challenge of digital security. This includes addressing the rapid increase in cyberattacks. Recent reports show that cybersecurity breaches happen in the US every 39 seconds. Since Covid-19, the FBI has reported a 300% increase in cybercrimes, leveraging the opportunity to attack vulnerable networks as office work moved to personal homes.

Switzerland's long history of neutrality, legal certainty and political stability combined with its renowned data protection regulations have positioned the country as a leader in the trust economy. Western Switzerland's cybersecurity technology builds off cloud computing expertise dating back to the development of the World Wide Web at CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research based in Geneva.

Trust Valley constitutes the largest concentration of cybersecurity talent in Switzerland, including 500 experts from institutions such as:

CyberPeace Institute: Funded by the Hewlett Foundation, Mastercard, and Microsoft, the CyberPeace Institute works to safeguard the integrity of the online ecosystem by directing assistance to vulnerable victims of large-scale cyberattacks and promoting greater accountability when those attacks violate international laws.



SICPA Square One: SICPA, the world's premier supplier of ultra-secure inks for currency notes, passports, and sensitive documents, is building Square One, a global center for the advancement of the trust economy. As of 2021, the campus will provide governments, international corporations, universities and entrepreneurs with a secure and supportive environment to invent the systems and technologies that will underpin the societies of tomorrow.

Trust Valley also includes Tech4Trust, a unique Swiss acceleration program for start-ups that develop innovative and critical solutions for the digital transformation of industry and society. The program is now open to international companies.

For more information, contact Mark White, Director USA, Greater Geneva Bern area • Invest Western Switzerland ([email protected] or 1-949-395-0642), or visit investinswitzerland.com/cybersecurity.

