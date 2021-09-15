Greater L.A. African American Chamber of Commerce gives strong support for Angels Landing hotel development project

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Los Angeles African American Chamber of Commerce (GLAAACC), the most influential organization advocating for growth, equity, and economic opportunity for Black-owned businesses in the nation's second largest city, has expressed its support for Angels Landing Partners, LLC's $1.6 billion Angeles Landing hotel development downtown L.A. in a letter sent to city planning officials.

GLAAACC Chairman Gene Hale wrote, "We have met with Angels Landing Partners, LLC and understand that their project will create a new and dynamic destination in the Bunker Hill area in downtown Los Angeles. The [Angels Landing] project will attract new residents, tourists, and business travelers by providing 535 new hotel rooms, many new retail shops, and restaurants. The project also has a variety of open spaces and terraces that will make for a unique and welcoming experience for all who patronize the project site and surrounding areas."

"What really has us excited," Chairman Hale wrote, "is Angels Landing Partners' firm commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion through their pledge to achieve 30% minority-owned and women-owned business procurement and equally high level of diversity in the workforce that will manage and operate their luxury hotels."

"These are economic and business development commitments not always made and kept by other prominent developers. We trust Angels Landing Partners, LLC to fully meet or exceed their ambitious and welcomed economic equity commitments," Mr. Hale's letter stated.

Chairman Hale wrote, "GLAAACC is confident Angels Landing can help super-charge L.A.'s COVID-19 economic recovery and help our city prepare to, once again, welcome visitors from throughout the world to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Summer Games. Projects like Angels Landing would demonstrate the strength and resiliency of our city and the tremendous draw it has for tourists, visitors, and business travelers."

"The city needs projects like Angels Landing to remain competitive with other cities vying for increased tourism and convention business. GLAAACC strongly supports the development of Angels Landing as an important new contributor to our city's tourism and convention industries, major drivers of economic activity for Los Angeles. GLAAACC stands solidly behind Angels Landing Partners, LLC and we hope the city approves their hotel development project without undue delay," Chairman Hale's letter concluded.

Victor MacFarlane, president and CEO, MacFarlane Partners and a managing member of Angels Landing Partners, LLC, said, "We are proud and gratified to have the strong support of the Greater Los Angeles African American Chamber of Commerce as we work collaboratively with L.A. city officials to secure the necessary entitlements for our Angels Landing hotel development on Bunker Hill. GLAAACC Chairman Gene Hale is a successful businessman. He's a business advocacy visionary who has worked tirelessly for the past three decades to widen opportunities for Black business owners that has enabled them to compete and win business in the city and county of Los Angeles, and other cities within the State of California, as well."

R. Donahue Peebles, president and CEO, The Peebles Corporation and a managing member of Angels Landing Partners, LLC – said, "We sincerely thank GLAAACC for its support of our Angels Landing luxury hotel project. Chairman Gene Hale knows we will stand behind our commitment to award 30% of the contracts for our Angels Landing project to minority-owned and women-owned businesses. That means hundreds of millions of dollars in contracts for products and services that Angels Landing will need that would flow to minority- and women-owned businesses. That's huge for Black-owned businesses that seek to grow. That's huge for Latino-owned businesses. That's huge for AAPI-owned businesses. And it's huge for Native American-owned businesses. We intend to work closely with Chairman Hale and GLAAACC to deliver on our commitment."

Angels Landing is comprised of two towers, each to be anchored by its own five-star hotel. The development will feature Angels Landing Plaza, an expansive, pedestrian-centered, transit-adjacent, modern urban park in the heart of downtown L.A.

According to an analysis prepared by BJH Advisors, LLC., more than 8,300 new jobs will be created during Angels Landing's project design and construction. The New York City-based firm's report estimates Angels Landing would additionally create more than 800 permanent jobs in downtown L.A. An estimated 500 jobs would be created by vendors in the L.A. County region providing good and services to the two luxury hotels.

In addition to new job creation, the BJH Advisors analysis projects Angels Landing would provide L.A.'s local economy a $1.6 billion boost and contribute $731 million to local worker's earnings during its construction. The project would generate as estimated 12 million in recurring tax revenues and $2.4 million annually in local property tax revenues, according to the report.

Angels Landing Plaza will frame the angular, multi-level Bunker Hill site as a publicly accessible, privately managed park amenity, establishing it as a vibrant, inviting, and treasured locale for L.A.'s downtown neighborhood residents, weekday commuters, nightlife seekers, tourists, and hotel guests.

SOURCE Angels Landing Partners, LLC