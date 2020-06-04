Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association Raises Over $1 Million From "Virtual Beastly Ball"

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Beastly Ball, the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association's annual fundraising event, went virtual this year; resulting in financial and attendance success for the Los Angeles Zoo.

The event livestreamed on Friday, May 15, 2020 and raised a total of $1,055,641 as of June 1 to support the Los Angeles Zoo's important global conservation efforts and world-class animal care. The L.A. Zoo is one of the very first zoos in America to present their major fundraising gala as a virtual event during the COVID-19 crisis.

Hosted by actor Joel McHale, this star-studded show featured celebrities and public officials, like Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Congressman Adam Schiff, and the Kratt Brothers.

Attendance during the livestream reached more than 12,000 people, twelve times the record attendance for the annual "in-person" gala. Thousands more tuned in to the replay, resulting in a total of 20,000 views from around the world.

Individual donations ranged from $5-$72,000; all 160+ auction items were sold; 175 "ADOPT an Animal" packages were purchased.

The $90,000 "Fund-a-Need" goal for a portable ultrasound machine was achieved, allowing the Zoo's veterinary team to upgrade to new equipment. This medical device is a vital diagnostic tool, used for almost every wellness exam, as well as emergency exams.

GLAZA President Tom Jacobson calls the Virtual Beastly Ball "astonishingly successful." He goes on to say, "We are thrilled to have exceeded $1 million, which is beyond what we had hoped to achieve when we made the decision to take the Ball virtual. We have reached a vastly broader audience and for that I am very proud. I'm also incredibly grateful to all the supporters who showed up to support us during this difficult time. "

The program can still be viewed at beastlyball.lazoo.org and donations will continue to be accepted in the coming weeks.

The private, non-profit Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association (GLAZA), which has supported the Zoo in partnership with the City of Los Angeles for more than five decades and provides funding for and operates seven essential Zoo departments, has 55,000 member households representing more than 210,000 adults and children. GLAZA attracts one of the largest membership bases of any cultural organization in Los Angeles.

