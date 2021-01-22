Greater Omaha Chamber Announces Nearly $500 Million in 2020 Capital Investment

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Omaha Chamber today announced $481 million in capital investment for year-end 2020 – growth catalyzed by more than 40 economic development projects expected to add $943 million to the local economy each year, once the projects are fully operational.

Home to the Greater Omaha Economic Development Partnership (a seven-county, Nebraska / Iowa collaborative) the Greater Omaha Chamber also announced the launch of 24 startups as part of its fellowship-focused incubator, The Startup Collaborative.

Additional successes were noted in contracts secured through the construction collaborative, REACH, an ongoing program designed to remove barriers for small-and-emerging businesses, often in marginalized communities. REACH secured more than $7 million in contracts for construction entrepreneurs in 2020.

In addition, the chamber presented its 'Headliner of the Year' Award to the Global Center for Health Security (GCHS) at the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC). The award was accepted by UMMC Chancellor Jeffrey P. Gold, M.D. at the chamber's annual meeting on Jan. 21, 2021. UNMC's GCHS team has been leaders in biopreparedness research, education and training throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This has been an incredible year, marked by grit and optimism, despite highly unusual circumstances. We are very proud of all Greater Omaha has accomplished in 2020," said Timothy J. Burke, president and CEO, Omaha Public Power District and immediate past chairman of the board, Greater Omaha Chamber.

"This region is thriving," said David G. Brown, president and CEO, Greater Omaha Chamber. "There is no community that matches our enthusiasm for inclusion, growth, diversity and moving forward together. Congratulations, Greater Omaha!"

Greater Omaha Chamber Annual Report

https://www.omahachamber.org/who-we-are/annual-report/

About the Greater Omaha Chamber Economic Development Partnership

The Greater Omaha Chamber Economic Development Partnership ( https://www.omahachamber.org/economic-development/) represents a seven-county area from two states (Nebraska and Iowa) that includes Cass, Dodge, Douglas, Otoe, Pottawattamie, Sarpy and Washington Counties.

About Greater Omaha

Greater Omaha is a No. 1 ranked up-and-coming-tech hotspot, a "top 10 best place to live on a $60,000 salary" and was named America's No. 2 Best Small City by Resonance Consultancy. Greater Omaha is home to more than 30 communities and nearly 1 million people.

