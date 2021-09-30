Greater Palm Springs REALTORS® transitions to The MLS™/CLAW

CHINO HILLS, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 1, 2021, Greater Palm Springs REALTORS® (GPSR) will transition from CRMLS as a fully participating AOR to The MLS™/Combined Los Angeles Westside MLS (CLAW).

GPSR members should note that this will mark the end of their access to CRMLS resources, including databases, listing services, and customer support. However, if you or your website vendor use a data feed from CRMLS, that feed will continue uninterrupted.

CRMLS is honored to have served GPSR and its members and expects a seamless transition.

About Greater Palm Springs REALTORS®

Greater Palm Springs Realtors® is an organization for real estate professionals who sell real estate throughout the Greater Palm Springs area. GPSR provides its members a variety of services including education and professional development, legislative representation, networking opportunities, access to tools and resources, access to preferred industry partners, as well as membership in the California Association of REALTORS® (CAR) and the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR). Visit www.psrar.org

About The MLS™/Combined Los Angeles Westside MLS (CLAW)

The MLS™ services more than 19,000 real estate professionals in Southern California and is recognized as being at the forefront of technology for its wholly-owned and operated MLS system, VESTAPLUS™. The MLS™' mission is to help ensure the success of real estate professionals by providing a customized real estate technology platform with first-class customer service and real-time accurate data for most of Southern California and the Bay Area. For more information on The MLS™, visit www.themls.com.

About California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS)

California Regional MLS is the nation's largest and most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing more than 108,000 real estate professionals from 39 Associations, Boards, and MLS organizations. CRMLS is the industry powerhouse and thrives on providing the most relevant products and services to its subscribers. For more information on CRMLS, visit www.crmls.org .

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE California Regional MLS

