Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS® Welcomes Paul Marttila as Vice President of Global Business Development

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS® (SDAR) is pleased to announce the addition of Paul Marttila as Vice President of Global Business Development.

For more than 30 years, Marttila has held senior positions in both the private and not-for-profit sectors. He was a Real Estate Partner at Andersen LLP (in the U.S. and Europe) and a U.S. Tax Partner at BDO LLP, leading those firms' business location and incentives consulting practices. Marttila has also held senior economic development positions, including Managing Director of European Operations for the State of Pennsylvania and SVP of Business Development for the State of Florida.

Immediately prior to joining SDAR, Marttila operated his own location/incentives and economic development consultancy, Business Location Dynamics LLC. To date, Marttila has conducted business in 45 countries on five continents and he worked for 14 years as an expatriate in three foreign countries. Marttila holds an MA from the Patterson School of Diplomacy & International Commerce (UK) and a BA in Economics & Government from Franklin & Marshall College (PA).

Michael Mercurio, CEO of SDAR, said, "We are excited to welcome Paul to our leadership team in order to leverage his extensive experience, both foreign and domestic, in the economic development and site selection/incentives domains. SDAR is embarking on some important new initiatives that will add value to our association and members, and Paul's experience and expertise make him an ideal fit to spearhead these activities."

