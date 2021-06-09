Greater Than One Group Appoints New SVP Of Strategy & Growth

"GTO Group's focus on attracting top talent with varied experiences is one of the main selling points for me personally," Mycek said. "I've known GTO's founder, Elizabeth Apelles, for over 15 years, and she has stuck to her vision. She's built a firm that invests in its people and provides outstanding client service offerings that are based on both a scalable and sustainable model."

According to Apelles, who is now Chief Executive Officer of GTO Group, "Chris has the experience, drive and empathy to help us navigate a very dynamic industry, and chart our course of digital transformation in healthcare. His background in both sales and marketing with industry leaders will prove invaluable as we continue on our growth path."

According to Mycek, GTO's message of "Better. Believe It." resonates with clients. "GTO is uniquely built to create better healthcare and marketing communications through the integration of data, content, media and technology. Over the course of my career, I've helped launch over two dozen brands, some of which were first-in-category therapies that significantly improved outcomes. Clients like these are looking for agencies that will leverage new technologies and emerging channels to grow their business, and GTO has made significant investments in those areas."

ABOUT GREATER THAN ONE GROUP

Founded in 2000 and included in the "Top 100 Agencies 2020" by Medical Marketing & Media, GTO Group remains privately held. With offices in New York, San Francisco, Madrid, Barcelona, and London, the GTO Group provides marketing and communications, media and enterprise technology solutions to leading health & wellness clients around the world. For more information, contact us at [email protected] or visit us at www.thegtogroup.com .

SOURCE Greater Than One

Related Links

http://www.greaterthanone.com

