Greater Twin Cities Honda Dealers Donate $100,000 to Local Schools

"This is an incredible milestone for our organization," said Kyle Allison, GM of Luther Hopkins Honda and President of GTCHDA. "We are so proud of what this campaign has done, and we hope to continue this long into the future."

The $5,000 donation that brings GTCHDA's total to $100,000 will be given by Luther St. Cloud Honda to Westwood Elementary.

Chad Arthur, GM of Luther St. Cloud Honda, said "I am so excited to be presenting this milestone in our mission to improve and give back to our community. This is one of the most rewarding initiatives we have started as an association and I am proud to be a part of it."

Adam Leaver, Senior District Sales Manager of American Honda Motor Co. said, "We're proud of what these dealers have done with their school donation program. They are passionate about giving back to their community, and it shows in everything they do."

Schools GTCHDA has donated to include:

Alice Smith Elementary School

Anoka High School

Aquila Elementary School

Baxter Elementary School

Brainerd Public School District

Burnsville High School

Centerville Elementary School

Cherokee Heights Elementary School

Coon Rapids High School

Crest View Elementary School

Eden Lake Elementary School

Fair Oaks Elementary School

Garfield Elementary School

Gatewood Elementary School

Harding High School

Kaposia Education Center

L.H. Tanglen Elementary

Madison Elementary School

Mississippi Elementary School

Moreland Arts & Health Sciences Magnet School

Nisswa Elementary School

Peter Hobart Elementary

Pine Meadow Elementary School

Richfield Middle School

Richfield STEM Elementary School

Vadnais Heights Elementary School

Westwood Elementary School

Learn more about GTCHDA's community involvement on the GTCHDA Facebook Page and YouTube channel.

About the Greater Twin Cities Honda Dealers Association:

The Greater Twin Cities Honda Dealers consists of nine Honda dealers serving the greater Twin Cities area, which include Buerkle Honda, Inver Grove Honda, Luther Brookdale Honda, Luther Honda of St. Cloud, Luther Hopkins Honda, Mills Honda, Rapids Honda, Richfield Bloomington Honda, and Walser Honda. For more information, visit http://greatertwincitieshondadealers.com/

