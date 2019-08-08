Greater Women's Business Council Names Nobel Peace Prize Nominee Dr. Shawne Duperon Keynote Speaker for its Largest Business Conference of the Year

ATLANTA, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Women's Business Council (GWBC), the leading provider of certification and development resources for women business enterprises (WBEs) in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina, has secured Dr. Shawne Duperon as keynote speaker for its 2019 Power of Partnering (POP) Marketplace conference, an annual event that brings together hundreds of women entrepreneurs, business leaders, corporations and procurement professionals.

Dr. Duperon, a six-time Emmy winner and Nobel Peace Prize nominee for her global work on forgiveness through Project Forgive, is considered one of the most innovative speakers and consultants on business engagement and retention today.

"GWBC's Power of Partnering conference brings together a group of dynamic women in business with our corporate partners, and we can't think of a better speaker to address our audience than Dr. Shawne Duperon," said Roz Lewis, president and CEO of GWBC. "Dr. Duperon's innovative teachings on forgiveness as a leadership skill are game-changing, and during her keynote she'll demonstrate how 'accepting the apology you'll never receive' will increase engagement, agility, loyalty, respect and incredible conversations in the workplace."

Dr. Duperon created Project Forgive, a non-profit and non-religious educational foundation, to make an impact on physical and emotional health through the practice and skill of forgiveness. The foundation offers business-related programs focused on tolerance, inclusion and acceptance as well as initiatives for veteran-owned businesses and kids at risk in the juvenile justice system.

As a scholar, Dr. Duperon's expertise is leading edge. Applying gossip theory, her disruptive strategies caused Project Forgive to go viral, garnering an endorsement from Archbishop Desmond Tutu and the honor of a 2016 Nobel Peace Prize Nomination for her work on global leadership.

"Forgiveness truly is a leadership skill that will lead toward smarter risk-taking and powerful choices that can help grow your business, your career and ultimately yourself," said Dr. Duperon. "Leaders take risks and inevitably will make mistakes. How quickly you forgive yourself has a huge impact on getting back to the place of being an extraordinary leader."

The two-day conference kicks-off with the Power of Partnering Golf Tournament on August 26 at the Country Club of the South, and culminates on August 27 with the POP Marketplace conference at the Gwinnett Infinite Energy Center.

Event Overview

Day One – Aug. 26

The 2019 POP Marketplace Golf Tournament will be held at the Country Club of the South. Participants will enjoy a day of business leisure and networking.

Day Two – Aug. 27

The Power of Partnering (POP) Marketplace conference delivers valuable connections, innovative thinking and takeaways – all designed to help GWBC's roster of attendees reach their procurement and business goals.

In addition to networking opportunities, the conference features a series of educational workshops led by an influential group of speakers:

Andy Fried , accounting and finance consultant, UGA Small Business Development Center, will discuss the steps to take to improve cash flow in your business.

, accounting and finance consultant, UGA Small Business Development Center, will discuss the steps to take to improve cash flow in your business. Raj Verma, vice president procurement services, GoProcure, will focus on effective paths to procurement for both women businesses and Fortune 500 companies.

Dr. M. Melinda Pitts , research center director, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta , will explore the latest labor market trends and how they may affect business.

, research center director, Federal Reserve Bank of , will explore the latest labor market trends and how they may affect business. A panel of industry experts led by moderator Becky Davis , CEO of MVPWork, will share tips on financial planning, asset accumulation and wealth building in a discussion on wealth through entrepreneurship. The panel includes: DeShawn Bullard, CEO, NouriTress Perfect Hair Products; Kenzie Biggins , President and Founder, Worxbee; and Dr. Nika White , President and CEO, Nika White Consulting. This workshop is sponsored by The Coca-Cola Company.

The POP Marketplace Power Luncheon will feature Dr. Duperon's keynote speech on "accepting the apology you'll never receive." GM is sponsoring Dr. Duperon's appearance at the conference.

Sponsors and corporate partners will network with WBE attendees as they experience the POP Marketplace tradeshow. POP sponsors include Accenture, Aflac, ASAP Solutions Group, AT&T, Bank of America, BMW Manufacturing, Bridgestone, Comcast, Datum Software, Delta Air Lines, Division 9 Commercial, Inc., Exhibits South, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, Georgia Power, GMI Group, Grady Health System, Graphic Packaging, Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport, InfoMart, Ingersoll Rand, JE Dunn, McKesson Corporation, Porsche USA, PS Energy Group, Randstad, Secondary Solutions, Softpath System, Sonoco, SunTrust, Synovus, The Coca-Cola Company, The Clorox Company, Trusted Counsel, UPS, WeFresh, Wells Fargo and WestRock.

For more information and to register for the conference visit: gwbc.biz/pop-marketplace/

ABOUT THE GREATER WOMEN'S BUSINESS COUNCIL, INC.

The Greater Women's Business Council, Inc. (GWBC) is a nonprofit organization providing nationally-recognized certification through Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), innovative programming and value-driven events customized to the unique needs of women business enterprises (WBEs) in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. GWBC's constituency is comprised of over 1,000 certified WBEs, dozens of corporate member partners, government entities and business alliances united to inspire, engage and empower women-owned businesses. A Regional Partner Organization of WBENC, GWBC is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with offices in Charlotte, North Carolina. Learn more at www.gwbc.biz.

