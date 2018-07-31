Greater Women's Business Council Names Women's Leadership Advocate Jeffery Tobias Halter as Keynote Speaker for its Largest Business Conference of the Year

ATLANTA, July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Women's Business Council (GWBC), the leading provider of certification and development resources for women business enterprises (WBEs) in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina, has secured Jeffery Tobias Halter as keynote speaker for its 2018 Power of Partnering (POP) Marketplace conference.

Halter is the country's leading expert on engaging men to advance women. He is president of YWomen, a strategic consulting company focused on engaging men in women's leadership issues, helping organizations attract, retain and advance women and address gender bias in the workplace.

"Jeffery is advocating for the advancement of women in our companies and he's doing it by getting men on board as allies and advocates – telling them 'it's time to stop asking women to lean-in and ask men to stand-up,' " said Roz Lewis, president and CEO of GWBC. "The time is right to elevate this conversation and we're looking forward to bringing his message to both our women business enterprise members and our corporate partners at this year's GWBC Power of Partnering conference."

Halter is the author of two books, "WHY WOMEN, The Leadership Imperative to Advancing Women" and "Engaging Men and Selling to Men, Selling to Women." He is a regular contributor to the HuffPost, New York Daily News, and Working Mother on diversity and gender issues.

His also is creator of the Father of Daughter Initiative, helping men advocate for women in the workplace.

"Men and women are having significantly different experiences in the workplace and real change with a sense of urgency will never take place until men understand the realities women face at work," said Halter. "I believe that each of us has a responsibility to be an agent of change."

Halter will be the featured keynote at the August 23 GWBC POP Marketplace conference, an annual event that brings together hundreds of women entrepreneurs, business leaders, corporations and procurement professionals.

The two-day conference kicks-off with the WAVE Golf Tournament on August 22 at the Country Club of the South, and culminates on August 23 with the POP Marketplace conference at the Gwinnett Infinite Energy Center.

The conference delivers valuable connections, training, innovative thinking and takeaways – all designed to help GWBC's roster of attendees reach their procurement and business goals. GWBC, a regional partner organization of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), covers Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina, among the top states of the fastest growing number of women businesses in the country.

Event Overview

Day One – Aug. 22

The WAVE Scholarship Golf Tournament is held at the Country Club of the South. Participants enjoy golf and networking, while raising money for scholarships to advance learning and development.

Day Two – Aug. 23

The Power of Partnering (POP) Marketplace conference delivers critical value to certified women business enterprises (WBEs) and corporate members and features breakout sessions and workshops, including:

A discussion on 2019 business trends with a look at the state of the economy, how AI is impacting recruitment and employers, the next wave of learning, and millennials in the workplace.

Workshops featuring a firsthand look at successful WBEs in traditionally male-dominated industries, as well as topics on business etiquette, marketing strategies, and selling and sealing the deal.

A procurement opportunity for certified WBEs to meet directly with corporate buyers.

The POP Marketplace Power Luncheon will feature keynote speaker Jeffery Tobias Halter, women's leadership advocate and president of YWomen.

Sponsors and corporate partners will network with WBE attendees as they experience the POP Marketplace tradeshow. POP sponsors include Accenture, Aflac,

ASAP Solutions Group, AT&T, Bank of America, BMW Manufacturing, Comcast Cable,

Cox Enterprises Inc., Delta Air Lines, Exhibits South, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, Georgia Power, Grady Health System, Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport, InfoMart, Ingersoll Rand, Innolect, Intellectual Concepts, Lockheed Martin, Macy's, Novant, Prosys Info Systems, PS Energy Group, Randstad, Sigma Supply of North America, Softpath, Sonoco, SunTrust, The Coca-Cola Company, The Clorox Company, Troutman Sanders, Trusted Counsel, UPS, Wells Fargo, and WestRock.

ABOUT THE GREATER WOMEN'S BUSINESS COUNCIL, INC.



The Greater Women's Business Council, Inc. (GWBC) is a not-for-profit organization that provides nationally-recognized certification through its Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) network, innovative programming and value-driven events customized to the unique needs of women business enterprises (WBEs) in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. GWBC's constituency is comprised of more than 900 certified WBEs, dozens of corporate member partners, government entities and business alliances united to inspire, engage and empower women-owned businesses. A Regional Partner Organization of WBENC, GWBC is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with a satellite office in Charlotte, North Carolina. Learn more at www.gwbc.biz.

