Greatness Digital Announces Shift to Senior Care Marketing Agency

The official motto of Greatness Digital is, "If You Serve Seniors, We Serve You". A perfect fit for the senior care industry's newest go-to agency for digital marketing.

ALBANY, Ore., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greatness Digital, a digital marketing agency located in Oregon, has announced the official pivot of their firm towards the senior care and senior living industries.

After opening its doors in 2020 as a high-impact marketing agency, Greatness Digital thrived serving clients in all different industries, becoming a leader, and establishing a reputation that is truly reflective of its name, Greatness!

"The approach that we take requires us to really get to know our clients and their business, but we were stretching ourselves too thin to really be Great in every industry, so we decided to focus on our roots, our passion," says Digital Stuntman and founder Zeth Owen.

The company's leadership announced in May that it would look to exclusively serve the senior care industry.

The company's founder, Zeth Owen, spent 10 years of his career working with seniors and their families. "The agency first came into being because senior care & senior living companies need a trusted source to create a digital strategy post Covid-19 and we knew we could be that source."

Please visit greatnessdigital.com to learn more about our team and our mission.

About Greatness Digital

Our approach to digital marketing is as unique as the individuals being served. We know that marketing in senior care is much different than "generalist" agencies understand and that it's important any outsourced marketing efforts have a high touch feel.

We started in the senior care industry because of a passion for serving seniors ourselves. Greatness Digital continues that passion work through helping companies communicate their greatness and attract more consumers for the long run.

Greatness Digital takes a hands on and collaborative approach working with companies to unleash their greatness.

Media Contact:

Zeth Owen

725 Hickory Street NW #101

Albany, OR 97321

(503) 914-4564

[email protected]

SOURCE Greatness Digital