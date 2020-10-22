GreatSchools.org Announces 2020 'College Success Award' Recipients

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GreatSchools.org, the nation's leading nonprofit empowering parents to unlock educational opportunities for their children, today announced 2,158 high schools from 29 states1 as recipients of its 2020 College Success Award.

The Award honors high schools around the country that excel in ensuring students are prepared for college and, ultimately, careers — as determined by available data in each state. These schools' graduate students who are academically primed for college-level courses, enroll in two- or four-year colleges, and persist into their second year.



As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to threaten the physical and financial health of the nation, these award-winning schools are ensuring students graduate with the skills and resources to succeed as postsecondary scholars and productive citizens. College- and career-ready graduates are critical to fueling the U.S. economy, as 70 percent of jobs will require a postsecondary degree by 2027.



"This year's Award comes at a time when the nation is deeply valuing the perspectives of young people — and the important contributions they will make to our country's future," said Jon Deane, CEO of GreatSchools.org. "We commend these award-winning schools for prioritizing college readiness, giving their students opportunities to build the bright futures they deserve. The Award also underscores the need for more states to make post-secondary school-level data publicly available in order to identify successful schools that prepare students for success in school and in life."



The College Success Award delivers a snapshot of whether a high school provides opportunities for all students — regardless of their background or circumstances — to prepare for, enroll in, and succeed in college. In addition to analysis of key indicators for college preparedness, enrollment, and performance, schools that succeed in supporting students from low-income backgrounds receive additional favorability.



"We are truly honored to be the recipient of this prestigious accolade for two years in a row. To receive this national recognition from GreatSchools.org, demonstrates the unwavering commitment set forth by our staff to prepare our Charger students for post-secondary success," said Dr. Linda Gallegos, Principal of Veteran Memorial Early College High School in Brownsville, Texas. "The challenges of this year have been difficult for our community, but our students have undoubtedly felt them more acutely, as many are experiencing adverse life circumstances such as family struggles, financial insecurity, homelessness, and emotional struggles. This recognition further legitimizes our belief that all students deserve a chance to succeed not just academically but in life."



To learn more about the Award methodology, download lists of winning schools by state, and to see videos stories from College Success Award National Spotlight Schools, visit https://bit.ly/3o42JbT.



1The College Success Award-winning schools are in these 29 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington.



