GREE Enters Second Half of 2021 with Significant Momentum Thanks to Innovative New Products, Strong Sales on Amazon

As a pioneer in the global home appliances sector, GREE monitors industry trends and drives innovation to meet emerging demand. Currently, smart technology and energy-saving appliances are booming in the home devices space. GREE has invested in research and development (R&D) to maintain a competitive edge in the industry. Zero-carbon technology sits at the heart of GREE's technological development and has been rigorously tested for 9 years. Once zero-carbon air conditioners enter the market, they will help reduce 85.7% carbon emission compared to the traditional AC. The company also focuses on smart homes, and is exploring new voice and vision technologies to improve the interaction of smart home appliances.

Always responsive to consumer trends, in the first half of 2021 GREE continued to meet the demand for products that consumers need to keep their homes comfortable and safe during the pandemic. GREE offers portable and window air conditioning units, along with GREE air purifiers, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, which feature advanced sensors and smart controls. GREE products are ideal for people who are sensitive to air quality and seek comfort from rising temperatures in summer.

GREE also develops new sales channels and marketing strategies to retain its position as market leader, accessing offline retail networks around the world and creating a top-rated Amazon store to drive U.S. sales. GREE air conditioners have been very well received by US Amazon shoppers. The company's GREE Window AC was designated "Amazon's Choice" and "#1 New Release" within two months of its launch, and the GREE Store on Amazon generated $1 million in revenue in the first half of 2021.

In the second half of 2021, GREE plans to launch new products on its Amazon store to meet the growing demands of American consumers. For the upcoming autumn and winter season, GREE will introduce its upgraded ultrasonic humidifier with UV sterilization, and two electric heaters that rapidly heat up in 3 seconds and run at a low noise level of 29db.

GREE is a leader in home appliances worldwide, distributing top-quality products in more than 160 countries and regions. The company has maintained its leading position in the production and sales of residential air conditioners for 14 consecutive years. With new products launched in the first half of the year and product innovation currently underway, GREE anticipates a strong finish to 2021.

About GREE

GREE is a well-established home appliances brand. Founded in 1991, GREE was only a company that assembled residential air conditioners. Now it has grown into a diversified global technological industrial group by expanding its business to air conditioners, home appliances, high-end equipment and communication equipment under three brand names: GREE, KINGHOME and TOSOT. Believing its business philosophy of passion, innovation and realization, GREE strives to build a centenary air conditioning enterprise and create a better life for humankind. For more information visit http://global.gree.com/.

