Greek Yogurt Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel and Geography, Key Drivers and Market Forecasts-Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Chobani Global Holdings LLC, Danone SA, Emmi Group, Fage International SA, General Mills Inc., Kri-Kri Milk Industry SA, MEVGAL, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Kroger Co., and Vivartia Holding SA are some of the major market participants.

The health benefits of Greek yogurt, increasing the use of superfruits in Greek yogurts, and growing consumption of Greek yogurt as a meal replacement/snack will offer immense growth opportunities.

Greek Yogurt Market Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Type

Flavored Greek Yogurt



Plain Greek Yogurt

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Greek yogurt market share growth by offline retailers will be strong. Department stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and in-store bakeries all fall under this category. A dedicated retailing department for Greek yogurts may be found in several of the biggest retail chains, including Tesco Plc (Tesco), Walmart Inc. (Walmart), and Target Corp. (Target). Sales in this sector are being driven by the expanding retail market and the opening of additional retail locations.

Greek Yogurt Market Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the greek yogurt market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include:

Chobani Global Holdings LLC

Danone SA

Emmi Group

Fage International SA

General Mills Inc .

. Kri-Kri Milk Industry SA

MEVGAL

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

The Kroger Co.

Vivartia Holding SA

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings

Greek Yogurt Market Driver

The health advantages of Greek yogurt are one of the main factors propelling market expansion. Greek yogurt is more well-liked by consumers than regular yogurt because of its many nutritional and health advantages. The main development driving the Greek yogurt market is the demand for flavor fusion in Greek yogurt. Many yogurt producers are already fusing flavors in their Greek yogurt product line to appeal to customers who want a wide range of flavors.

Greek Yogurt Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.11% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 3.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.51 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, UK, and Greece Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Chobani Global Holdings LLC, Danone SA, Emmi Group, Fage International SA, General Mills Inc., Kri-Kri Milk Industry SA, MEVGAL, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Kroger Co., and Vivartia Holding SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Distribution channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Type

6.3 Flavored Greek yogurt - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Flavored Greek yogurt - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 25: Flavored Greek yogurt - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Plain Greek yogurt - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Plain Greek yogurt - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Plain Greek yogurt - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 32: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 34: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 36: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 38: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 42: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Competitive scenario

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 47: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 48: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Chobani Global Holdings LLC

Exhibit 50: Chobani Global Holdings LLC - Overview



Exhibit 51: Chobani Global Holdings LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 52: Chobani Global Holdings LLC - Key news



Exhibit 53: Chobani Global Holdings LLC - Key offerings

11.4 Danone SA

Exhibit 54: Danone SA - Overview



Exhibit 55: Danone SA - Business segments



Exhibit 56: Danone SA - Key news



Exhibit 57: Danone SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 58: Danone SA - Segment focus

11.5 Emmi Group

Exhibit 59: Emmi Group - Overview



Exhibit 60: Emmi Group - Business segments



Exhibit 61: Emmi Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: Emmi Group - Segment focus

11.6 Fage International SA

Exhibit 63: Fage International SA - Overview



Exhibit 64: Fage International SA - Business segments



Exhibit 65: Fage International SA - Key offerings

11.7 General Mills Inc .

. Exhibit 66: General Mills Inc . - Overview

. - Overview

Exhibit 67: General Mills Inc . - Business segments

. - Business segments

Exhibit 68: General Mills Inc . - Key news

. - Key news

Exhibit 69: General Mills Inc . - Key offerings

. - Key offerings

Exhibit 70: General Mills Inc . - Segment focus

11.8 Kri-Kri Milk Industry SA

Exhibit 71: Kri-Kri Milk Industry SA - Overview



Exhibit 72: Kri-Kri Milk Industry SA - Business segments



Exhibit 73: Kri-Kri Milk Industry SA - Key offerings

11.9 MEVGAL

Exhibit 74: MEVGAL - Overview



Exhibit 75: MEVGAL - Product and service



Exhibit 76: MEVGAL - Key offerings

11.10 The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Exhibit 77: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 78: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 79: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Segment focus

11.11 The Kroger Co.

Exhibit 81: The Kroger Co. - Overview



Exhibit 82: The Kroger Co. - Product and service



Exhibit 83: The Kroger Co. - Key offerings

11.12 Vivartia Holding SA

Exhibit 84: Vivartia Holding SA - Overview



Exhibit 85: Vivartia Holding SA - Product and service



Exhibit 86: Vivartia Holding SA - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 88: Research Methodology



Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 90: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations

