Green 5G Market - 5G's Energy-saving Strategies, Consumption, Revenue, Key Players and Future Scenarios

PUNE, India, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ReportsnReports added a new "Green 5G Market - 5G's energy-saving strategies" report to its online Research library. This report analyses the ways in which environmental concerns are being factored into 5G rollouts.

It is highly likely that 5G will drive an increase in networks' consumption, as it enables a growing number of uses, employs new frequency bands and requires increased network density, moving beyond the confines of classic broadband.

That said, a host of initiatives are focused on optimising per-unit consumption levels. Green 5G Market report takes a look at a number of solutions designed to reduce and optimise energy consumption (AI, sleep modes, virtualisation, etc.).

The world's leading telecom manufacturers, equipment suppliers and operators are working to adopt these energy-saving solutions which, more and more, are being seen as selling points.

This report examines the strategies of some 20 market players, providing a detailed analysis for ten of them.

The report answers the following questions:

How will 5G change network consumption?

What are the main (current and future) avenues for reducing 5G's consumption?

How are equipment suppliers tackling energy saving issues?

Which operators have the greenest strategic plans and most ambitious carbon-neutrality targets?

Order a Copy of Green 5G Market- 5G's energy-saving strategies Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3611090

GEOGRAPHIC AREA

WORLD

PLAYERS

AT&T

China Mobile

Ericsson

Huawei

Nokia

Orange

Samsung

Telefónica

Vodafone

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Factors behind mobile networks' increased consumption

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Traffic surging on all fronts

2.3. Network topologies highly influenced by spectrum

2.4. Increased network density, key to mapping the rise in consumption

2.5. Core network also affected by increased density

2.6. Development of Massive MIMO

2.7. More transmission sources means more consumption

2.8. 5G performances driving increased energy consumption

3. Energy savings and optimisation solutions

3.1. Summary: main paths to reducing energy consumption

3.2. Base stations' advanced sleep modes

3.3. Reducing massive MIMO systems' energy consumption

3.4. Role of AI (Machine Learning) in energy saving

3.5. Progress in semiconductors and optimising existing systems

3.6. Replacing old networks' (2G/3G/4G) equipment

3.7. Flexible spectrum sharing for an efficient transition to 4G/5G

3.8. Access network virtualisation and resource sharing

4. Players' positioning

4.1. Summary: equipment suppliers' positioning

4.2. Comparison of equipment suppliers' approach to energy savings

Huawei

Nokia

Ericsson

Samsung

4.3. Summary: operators' positioning

4.4. How players are positioned on energy consumption. Orange

Orange

AT&T

China Mobile

Telefónica

Vodafone

Get Discount on this Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=3611090

List of Tables and Figures

Factors behind mobile networks' increased consumption

Networks' energy consumption curve and future scenarios

Breakdown of a mobile networks' sources of energy consumption

5G target performances (IMT-2020)

Forecast increase in monthly mobile traffic worldwide

Main pros and cons of the different frequency bands

How calling networks have evolved to accommodate more complex and demanding uses

The core network's evolution

Comparison of cell vs. massive MIMO coverage

Progression of MIMO antenna configurations and associated power needs

Key principles of 5G and how they effect the networks' energy consumption

Energy savings and optimisation solutions

Main paths to reducing a network's energy consumption

Sleep modes defined in 5G standards

Implementing an AI-based energy savings mechanism

Snapshot of equipment suppliers' solutions using AI to manage sleep modes

Progression of the size of a 5G base station over the course of its development cycle

Example of a typical evolution in the different radio technologies frequency bands use

Comparison of virtualised and non-virtualised radio access network architecture

How players are positioned

Comparison of how the main equipment suppliers are positioned with respect energy efficiency

Evolution of Huawei's active antenna solutions

Ericsson's different energy-saving features

Measures being taken by operators to limit energy consumption

How operators are position on energy consumption

Progression of energy consumption (in GWh) by Orange fixed and mobile networks

Difference between the two 5G services launched by AT&T and impact on network density

Progression of energy consumption (in GWh) by AT&T fixed and mobile networks

Coordinated deactivation of frequency bands according to traffic helps reduce electricity consumption

When traffic is multiplied by 3.5 over consumption remains stable

Distribution of energy savings across the network

Evolution of the Vodafone network's energy consumption

Another Related Research Report titled "5G, Extending Human Eyesight, Extending Human Senses: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2020 to 2026"- The 2019 study has 246 pages, 121 tables and figures. The leading vendors in the 5G market have invested in high-quality technology and processes to develop leading edge monitoring and digital triggering activation capability. 5G is the most disruptive force seen in centuries. 5G markets are going from $31 billion in 2020 to $11 trillion by 2026. It has more far reaching effect than a stronger military, than technology, than anything. Networks spending has been transformed from macro cell tower dominance to 80% of spending on infrastructure and equipment for 5G. 5G supports wireless communications across short distances. All the indoor and outdoor places need to increase wireless coverage, providing significant market growth for 5G. Get Free Sample Copy of this Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2680586

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets.

Contact:

Ganesh Pardeshi

Tower B5, office 101,

Magarpatta SEZ,

Hadapsar, Pune-411013, India

+1-888-391-5441

[email protected]

Connect With Us on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ReportsnReports/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

Twitter: https://twitter.com/marketsreports

RSS/Feeds: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml

SOURCE ReportsnReports