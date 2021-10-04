Green and Bio Solvents Market Size to Increase over $ 3 Bn| North America to Offer Maximum Growth Opportunity | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Corbion NV, CREMER OLEO GmbH and Co. KG, Galactic SA, GFBiochemicals Spa, Liberty Chemicals Srl, Solvay SA, Stepan Co., and Vertec Biosolvents Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing demand for environment-friendly products and the acceptance among numerous end-user industries will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Green and Bio Solvents Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Green and Bio Solvents Market is segmented as below:

Application

Paints And Coatings



Printing Inks



Cleaning Products



Adhesives And Sealants



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Green and Bio Solvents Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the green and bio solvents market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Corbion NV, CREMER OLEO GmbH and Co. KG, Galactic SA, GFBiochemicals Spa, Liberty Chemicals Srl, Solvay SA, Stepan Co., and Vertec Biosolvents Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Favorable government regulations is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the lack of commercialization may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the green and bio solvents market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Green and Bio Solvents Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist green and bio solvents market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the green and bio solvents market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the green and bio solvents market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of green and bio solvents market vendors

Green and Bio Solvents Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 3.17 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.76 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Corbion NV, CREMER OLEO GmbH and Co. KG, Galactic SA, GFBiochemicals Spa, Liberty Chemicals Srl, Solvay SA, Stepan Co., and Vertec Biosolvents Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

