Green Bay Packers, Gordon Flesch Company Announce New Partnership

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Green Bay Packers and Gordon Flesch Company today announced a new multi-year partnership that will highlight the Gordon Flesch Company (GFC) as a valued teammate of the 13-time World Champions. In addition, GFC will become Business Technology Provider of the Green Bay Packers, ensuring the team is supplied with the most advanced and up-to-date office technology available.

Photo, left to right: Kelly Glaser, Senior Director of Sales, Jerry Davis, Regional Director of Sales and Operations, Patrick Flesch, President and Connie Dettman, Director of Marketing

As part of the new partnership, Gordon Flesch Company will receive naming rights to the Terrace Suites in the south end zone of Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers since 1957.

The Gordon Flesch Company Terrace Suites include a state-of-the-art, open-concept kitchen and video walls, providing an ideal backdrop for watching Green Bay Packers games, as well as a large interior space for conducting business meetings and presentations. Best of all, the Gordon Flesch Company Terrace Suites include access to outdoor viewing platforms for a scenic view of the field.

In addition to the naming rights for the Gordon Flesch Company Terrace Suites and other promotional elements, the new partnership enables GFC to deliver cutting-edge office technology solutions for Packers' staff.

Green Bay Packers Vice President of Sales and Business Development Craig Benzel said, "The Gordon Flesch Company is a true Wisconsin success story, and we are excited to be able to partner with an organization that has more than 65 years of history serving the people and businesses of Wisconsin."

"We are thrilled to announce that the Gordon Flesch Company is now a partner of the Green Bay Packers, a team that is part of the identity of Green Bay and the state of Wisconsin," says Patrick Flesch, President of the Gordon Flesch Company. "As a family-owned and Wisconsin-based organization, GFC will be a great fit for the Green Bay Packers, the only publicly-owned franchise in the NFL."

About the Gordon Flesch Company

The Gordon Flesch Company is one of the largest family-owned providers of office technology solutions in the nation. Family-owned since 1956, the Gordon Flesch Company employs more than 600 people throughout 31 offices in the Midwest, with their corporate office in Madison, Wisconsin. They deliver unique business process expertise to solve challenging problems and achieve organizational goals. This includes integrating industry-leading software and hardware to build custom solutions that are supported by technical expertise, customer service and flexible, in-house financial services. Follow us on Twitter at @GordonFlesch.

