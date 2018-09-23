Green Beret Foundation Announces Resignations Of Executive Director And Director Of Finance

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Green Beret Foundation, an organization dedicated to helping soldiers of the U.S. Army Special Forces and their families, announced today that Executive Director Jennifer Paquette and Director of Finance Melissa Pucino have resigned from their roles, effective immediately. Angie Fennen, the current Program and Service Manager, will assume the interim role of Executive Director. The Green Beret Foundation's Board of Directors has begun a search for Jen's and Melissa's successors.

The reasons underlying their departure are related to the ongoing evolution of the Green Beret Foundation, one that ensures it can continue to grow and develop programs promoting the health and wellness of Green Berets and their families.

"On behalf of the Green Beret Foundation, we would like to thank Jen and Melissa for their years of dedicated service supporting Green Berets and the Special Forces Regiment," said Chairman of the Board Major General (Ret.) Simeon G. Trombitas. "They have been integral to our work and during their tenures more than 3,500 families have benefited from the Foundation's work. We wish them the best of luck as they pursue new opportunities."

Prior to assuming the role of Executive Director in 2011, Jen served on the Green Beret Foundation's Board of Advisors, helping establish the Foundation in 2009. She later served as Vice-President, Chief Operating Officer, and Treasurer. As the wife of a Special Forces Soldier, Jen brought passion to her role and also founded the Foundation's sorority, the Steel Mags.

Melissa has served as Director of Finance since 2015, during which time she oversaw operations, finance and grant management activities. Melissa also has membership to our most precious group as a sister of a fallen Green Beret. As a Gold Star sister, Melissa serves on the board of her brother Matthew's foundation.

"During this time The Board of Directors and senior leadership are dedicated to guiding our very accomplished staff through this change," explained Major General Trombitas. "More importantly, we will continue our mission of supporting Special Forces soldiers and their families and do not expect any impact on existing or planned programs. We have complete faith in Angie's ability to lead us during this transition."

Ms. Fennen's tenure as interim Executive Director is to begin effective immediately. She has been an essential member of the Foundation's staff since 2011, during which time she has supported Programs and Services specifically developed to advocate for the Special Forces Community.



About the Green Beret Foundation

Founded in 2009, the Green Beret Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to the long-term health of the Green Beret community. The Foundation answers the call of the Green Berets and their families so that they can succeed in their next mission. Green Berets serve a little understood mission and face unique challenges when they come home. To aid in the transitions of Green Berets and their families, the Foundation provides casualty support, extended support, family support to include support for Gold Star Families, and transition support. For more information, visit: www.greenberetfoundation.org

