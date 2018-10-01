Green Beret Foundation Appoints Fran Wesseling to Board of Directors

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Green Beret Foundation, an organization dedicated to supporting soldiers of the U.S. Army Special Forces and their families, is pleased to announce the appointment of Fran Wesseling to its Board of Directors.

Wesseling, along with her husband Jim, have served as an ambassador to the Green Beret Foundation for over four years and are co-founders of the annual Cincinnati Green Beret Classic, which is held to benefit the Green Beret Foundation. Starting in 2015, under Wesseling's direction, the Cincinnati Classic has raised over $800,000 dollars to support Green Beret Foundation programs.

Additionally, Wesseling started the first Green Beret Foundation Chapter in Cincinnati, Ohio and serves as the Chapter Director, which is made up of 12 business leaders and retired Green Berets from the greater Cincinnati area.

"We are delighted and humbled to welcome Mrs. Wesseling as a member of the Green Beret Foundation's board," said Jim Kester, Vice Chairman of the Green Beret Foundation Board of Directors. "As a dedicated civil advocate and a recognized leader, she is an important addition to our team. We are fortunate to have Mrs. Wesseling's counsel as we continue our mission of supporting Special Forces soldiers and their families."

Prior to the Green Beret Foundation, Wesseling served as the Executive Director of the Foundation for the Challenged, a charitable foundation for those with developmental disabilities. She also founded Project Rise Above, a nonprofit established for the purpose of expanding the path of support for Veterans of the Warren County Veterans Courts.

"I am eternally grateful for the Green Beret Foundation, as they generously funded the medical needs for my son, SF Major Darren R. Baldwin's, in the early years of his traumatic brain injury that he sustained in Operation Iraqi Freedom," Mrs. Wesseling expressed. "I am pleased to sit on this Board to honor my son's legacy and uphold the mission of the Foundation."

Wesseling is committed to the Green Beret Foundation as a way to honor her son's legacy and to ensure that other women in the Special Forces community have a support group to help them through difficult times.

About the Green Beret Foundation:

Founded in 2009, the Green Beret Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to the long-term health of the Green Beret community. The Foundation answers the call of the Green Berets and their families so that they can succeed in their next mission. Green Berets serve a little understood mission and face unique challenges when they come home. To aid in the transitions of Green Berets and their families, the Foundation provides casualty support, extended care support, family support and transition support. For more information, visit: www.greenberetfoundation.org.

