Green Beret Foundation Appoints Pat Hilburn as Senior Manager of Development

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Green Beret Foundation, an organization dedicated to supporting soldiers of the U.S. Army Special Forces and their families, is pleased to announce the appointment of Pat Hilburn as Senior Manager of Development to the Foundation. Hilburn previously served as Campaign Director at Light The Night, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's nationally recognized funding campaign to build awareness of blood cancers.

"I am elated about the opportunity to work with such an innovative and generous organization like the Green Beret Foundation," said Hilburn. "The Green Beret community has been close to my heart for some time, and I look forward to upholding the mission of supporting these Special Forces soldiers and their families in a new and proactive way through this role."

Hilburn's start in the non-profit space began with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in 2006. She first served as Campaign Manager for the Society and later on became Director. While serving as Director, Hilburn oversaw the South Central Texas Chapter's largest fundraising campaign. During this time, Hilburn raised over $1.7 million gross annually, totaling more than $7.4 million during her career with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Prior to joining The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Hilburn was employed for three years as a high school teacher at Highlands school in San Antonio's inner city school district.

"We're extremely excited that Pat has decided to take the role as Senior Manager of Development with our Foundation," said Jim Kester, Vice Chairman of the Green Beret Foundation Board of Directors. "Her extensive knowledge of fundraising, engagement and cultivation in her previous position makes her well positioned to lead our Foundation going forward. Her passion and commitment to Special Forces soldiers and their families ensures that this will only take our Foundation higher."

Hilburn earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Texas A&M University in 2002, majoring in English.





About the Green Beret Foundation:

Founded in 2009, the Green Beret Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to the long-term health of the Green Beret community. The Foundation answers the call of the Green Berets and their families so that they can succeed in their next mission. Green Berets serve a little understood mission and face unique challenges when they come home. To aid in the transitions of Green Berets and their families, the Foundation provides casualty support, extended care support, family support and transition support. For more information, visit: www.greenberetfoundation.org.

