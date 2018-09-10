Green Bits Powers Cultivate, One of the First Two Dispensaries to Sell Recreational Cannabis in Massachusetts

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Massachusetts dispensary Cultivate, powered by Green Bits, the nation's leading cannabis retail management and automated compliance platform, will mark the first day ever of selling legal recreational cannabis east of the Mississippi River.

Founded in 2017 as the first medical dispensary in Worcester County, Cultivate received approval from the state's Cannabis Control Commission to begin selling legal recreational cannabis today, along with a second dispensary elsewhere in the state.

Green Bits serves more than 1,000 dispensaries across 12 states that use its platform to manage sales, track inventory and payments, grow revenue, and stay compliant in the highly regulated and quickly-evolving cannabis industry.

Based in Leicester, Cultivate was the first dispensary in the state to receive a provisional retail cannabis license from the Commission in July. Cultivate works with Green Bits to power its operations.

"We are thrilled for our friends at Cultivate on this historic day in the cannabis industry," said CEO Ben Curren, who co-founded Green Bits in 2014. "For four years, cannabis retailers nationally have adopted our leading technology and compliance platform to solve the challenges of running a cannabis store, including the strict state compliance and reporting requirements. We are honored to be powering one of the first licensed adult use cannabis retailers on the East Coast, and we celebrate Cultivate's achievement."

"Nearly two years after our state voted to legalize recreational cannabis, we are honored to play a part as the cannabis industry turns over a new leaf," said Sam Barber, the President of Cultivate Holdings, Inc. "Our store will make one of the state's first sales of recreational cannabis. Green Bits ensures that we can manage our dispensary in a way that's simple, safe, secure, and transparent."

About Green Bits

Green Bits (www.greenbits.com) is the nation's leading retail management and automated compliance platform built to help legal cannabis retailers grow their businesses. Led by veterans of the software, payments and commerce industries, Green Bits serves over 1,000 cannabis retailers across 12 states – Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington State. In 2017, Green Bits processed more than $2.5 billion in sales through its point-of-sale platform. With more than 85 employees, Green Bits is headquartered in San Jose, California, and has an office in Portland, Oregon.

About Cultivate

Cultivate (Cultivatemass.com) was founded in Leicester, MA in the hopes of helping to spur change in the conversation around cannabis. This dispensary has been delivering the highest quality, best tasting products to customers in Worcester County since 2017. From day one, Cultivate has worked diligently to improve the surrounding community through their passion and commitment to their craft.

