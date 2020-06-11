Green Books by GolfLogix: More than 2,000 Top Courses Ordered in First Month

In just one month since release, Green Books by GolfLogix has become one of the hottest new products in golf – and it is now the ideal Father's Day gift for golfers everywhere. Golfers have already received rules-compliant Green Books for more than 2,000 top courses in 49 states, with more than 350 new courses being ordered each week.

Using cutting-edge technology to map out the contours of every green with accuracy down to half an inch, GolfLogix has an unprecedented catalogue of more than 14,000 courses, available for only $40 a course – a fraction of the price of the green-reading maps that professional and college golf teams use.

"We had this idea to create an unparalleled, custom course-specific book that would help golfers read greens quickly and accurately while still following the rules of golf," President of GolfLogix Pete Charleston said. "While we were always certain that it would fill a serious void for everyday golfers, the success and level of positive feedback we have received, has been beyond even our greatest expectations."

Green Books by GolfLogix can be found at store.golflogix.com, or on GOLF.com. If you order by June 17, 2020, GolfLogix will deliver the custom-printed Green Books of your choice in time for Father's Day on June 21, 2020.

PGA Professional Green Grass Program

On the heels of its wildly successful direct-to-consumer launch, Greens Books by GolfLogix is also launching its reseller program for PGA Professionals. GolfLogix is offering every PGA pro three free Green Books to try along with active members at the course. For wholesale orders, GolfLogix will include a custom-designed cover with the club logo, a plastic water-proof sleeve and a display case that will make an impressive addition to any pro shop. The minimum order is twelve, and GolfLogix can supply these pioneer programs at no upfront cost.

Pros have already been ordering Green Books for their upcoming member-member tournaments and are quickly realizing the value in custom-designed Green Books as an amenity for members and their guests. Pros can learn more about the reseller program at store.golflogix.com or by emailing [email protected].

The Green Books by GolfLogix Difference

The topographical guides include three views of every hole. Quick-view heat maps outline the green's undulations and provide large, easy-to-see arrows which help golfers identify the areas to avoid when planning approach, pitch, and chip shots. Using these amazing course management features helps bring confidance to pressure putting where strokes are lost. A second, close-up perspective of the green highlights the subtle changes in elevation and direction that are often undetectable to the naked eye. Combined, the maps help make every putt read quick and simple, and virtually eliminate the 3-putt.

This printed guide also features yardage book-quality color images of every hole with 50-yard grids to help plan your tee shots and avoid the major hazards. Green Books mimic the GolfLogix app's Approach Mode, allowing golfers to strategically target positions on the green for their best opportunity of draining their putt.

The $40 GolfLogix Green Books can be purchased at store.golflogix.com.

About GolfLogix

The Number 1 App for Golf, over 4 million golfers have downloaded GolfLogix on the world's top-selling smartphones. Dedicated to offering consumers the most advanced green mapping and GPS solutions with the most useful features at accessible prices, GolfLogix helps improve individual performance.

Founded in May 1999, GolfLogix was the first to introduce handheld GPS to the golf industry and holds a U.S. patent for its unique GPS and Internet-based club tracking application. Based in Scottsdale, AZ, the company has been professionally mapping courses for more than 19 years and owns the largest, most up-to-date golf course database in the world.

In 2009, the rapid advance of smartphone technology led GolfLogix to develop and quickly capture the market with an easy-to-use application providing precise GPS distances. In addition, the software manages scorekeeping and stat tracking, then uploads them to an online clubhouse community where golfers can interact and compete with millions of other players worldwide.

About 8AM Golf

GolfLogix is a part of the 8AM Golf family. 8AM Golf was created by golf entrepreneur and GOLF publisher Howard Milstein as the holding company that oversees his golf companies—all of which are dedicated to helping golfers at every level enjoy the game more. In addition to GolfLogix, other 8AM Golf companies include GOLF Magazine and Golf.com; the Nicklaus Companies (in partnership with Jack Nicklaus); legendary club maker Miura Golf; True Spec Golf, a brand-agnostic club-fitting company that has fit more than 30,000 golfers worldwide; and Club Conex, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of adjustable golf club adapter systems.

