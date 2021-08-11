Green Building Materials Market | Position of BASF SE, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, and DuPont de Nemours Inc. to remain dominant during the forecast period
Aug 11, 2021, 10:45 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the green building materials market and it is poised to grow by USD 132.13 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. BASF SE (Germany), Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA (France), DuPont de Nemours Inc. (US), Forbo Holding AG (Switzerland), Homasote Co. (US), Kingspan Group Plc (Ireland), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), Owens Corning (US), PPG Industries Inc. (US), and The Alumasc Group plc (UK) are some of the major market participants.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The rising need for energy-efficient green buildings will offer immense growth opportunities for market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Green Building Materials Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Green Building Materials Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Insulation
- Roofing
- Framing
- Interior Finishing
- Exterior Siding
- Others
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Related Reports on Materials Include:
Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market - Global building thermal insulation materials market is segmented by geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America), type (glass wool, EPS, stone wool, XPS, and others), and application (wall, roof, and floor).
Global Construction Materials Market - Global construction materials market is segmented by product (cement, construction aggregate, concrete bricks, construction metals, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
Green Building Materials Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our green building materials market report covers the following areas:
- Green Building Materials Market size
- Green Building Materials Market trends
- Green Building Materials Market industry analysis
This study identifies the benefits of green buildings as one of the prime reasons driving the green building materials market growth during the next few years.
Green Building Materials Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Green Building Materials Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Green Building Materials Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Green Building Materials Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist green building materials market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the green building materials market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the green building materials market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of green building materials market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Insulation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Roofing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Framing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Interior finishing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Exterior siding - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers – Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BASF SE
- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Forbo Holding AG
- Homasote Co.
- Kingspan Group Plc
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Owens Corning
- PPG Industries Inc.
- The Alumasc Group plc
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
