Green Button Alliance Members Set to Impart Expertise at Key Energy Industry Events
Feb 01, 2019, 16:09 ET
ATLANTA, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Green Button Alliance (GBA), which fosters the development, compliance, and adoption of the industry-standard Green Button energy and water data-access and –sharing protocol, today announced members of the Green Button Alliance—whom are comprised of energy industry thought-leaders—will participate in upcoming 2019 energy-industry events. GBA members will also be available to share insights including how utilities can leverage standardized Green Button energy data-enabled platforms and applications to offer customers new, digital energy-management solutions and customer services.
GBA Member Participation at Upcoming Events
- Next week, members of the GBA will participate in the Smart Energy Consumer Collaborative's 2019 Consumer Symposium: "Exploring the Evolving World of Energy" event being held February 4, co-located with the DistribuTECH Conference & Exhibition, in New Orleans, Louisiana.
- On February 5-7, Logical Buildings, a 2019 Innovation Finalist, will feature its SmartKit AI smart-building software and analytics AI platform at the Initiate! Hub, co-located with DistribuTECH.
- Also during DistribuTECH, representatives from London Hydro will be available to educate on the company's Green Button Certified data-access and –sharing platform, Green Button data-enabled customer engagement programs and services; and to demonstrate the utility's new Trickl mobile app leveraging Green Button electricity, natural gas, and water data in real-time.
- During the Smart Energy Summit: "Engaging the Consumer" event being held February 18-20 in Austin, Texas, members of the GBA will impart expertise during the "Optimizing Control with Energy Data" panel on Wednesday, February 20 at 3:30pm.
- At the CS Week conference taking place April 9-12, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona, ENMAX Energy and GBA member London Hydro will discuss strategies for meeting evolving customer needs while driving performance and optimizing costs during the "A Tale of Two Cities: Balancing Service, Cost and Innovation" session Wednesday, April 10, 2:00-3:00pm, in Room 121 C. The session will also address how utilities can leverage innovative technology including standardized Green Button energy-consumption data platforms and services, data analytics, and more to enable customers with new, digital energy-management solutions and customer services.
About Green Button Alliance
Green Button Alliance fosters the development, compliance, and adoption of the global Green Button electricity-, natural gas-, and water-usage data-sharing standard. The standard for Green Button is published by the North American Energy Standards Board (NAESB) as the Energy Service Provider Interface (ESPI).
Valdis Hellevik
Green Button Alliance
+1.650.868.0167
vhellevik@greenbuttonalliance.org
SOURCE Green Button Alliance
Share this article