Green Button Alliance Members Set to Impart Expertise at Key Energy Industry Events

ATLANTA, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Green Button Alliance (GBA), which fosters the development, compliance, and adoption of the industry-standard Green Button energy and water data-access and –sharing protocol, today announced members of the Green Button Alliance—whom are comprised of energy industry thought-leaders—will participate in upcoming 2019 energy-industry events. GBA members will also be available to share insights including how utilities can leverage standardized Green Button energy data-enabled platforms and applications to offer customers new, digital energy-management solutions and customer services.

GBA Member Participation at Upcoming Events

Next week, members of the GBA will participate in the Smart Energy Consumer Collaborative's 2019 Consumer Symposium: "Exploring the Evolving World of Energy" event being held February 4 , co-located with the DistribuTECH Conference & Exhibition, in New Orleans, Louisiana .

On February 5-7 , Logical Buildings, a 2019 Innovation Finalist, will feature its SmartKit AI smart-building software and analytics AI platform at the Initiate! Hub, co-located with DistribuTECH.

Also during DistribuTECH, representatives from London Hydro will be available to educate on the company's Green Button Certified data-access and –sharing platform, Green Button data-enabled customer engagement programs and services; and to demonstrate the utility's new Trickl mobile app leveraging Green Button electricity, natural gas, and water data in real-time.

During the Smart Energy Summit: "Engaging the Consumer" event being held February 18-20 in Austin, Texas , members of the GBA will impart expertise during the "Optimizing Control with Energy Data" panel on Wednesday, February 20 at 3:30pm .

At the CS Week conference taking place April 9-12, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona , ENMAX Energy and GBA member London Hydro will discuss strategies for meeting evolving customer needs while driving performance and optimizing costs during the "A Tale of Two Cities: Balancing Service, Cost and Innovation" session Wednesday, April 10 , 2:00-3:00pm , in Room 121 C. The session will also address how utilities can leverage innovative technology including standardized Green Button energy-consumption data platforms and services, data analytics, and more to enable customers with new, digital energy-management solutions and customer services.

