Green Clean Express Auto Wash Wins "Best Of" Car Wash Awards in Five Hampton Roads Cities

NORFOLK, Va., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Clean Express Auto Wash has been recognized as the top-ranked car wash in multiple cities as part of the annual "Best Of" contest sponsored by Virginia Media. Formerly known as The Virginian-Pilot's People's Choice Award, "Best Of" is a contest where Hampton Roads consumers nominate and vote for their favorite businesses in numerous categories.

Green Clean Express placed first in Portsmouth, Suffolk, and Norfolk, winning the Gold "Best Car Wash" award in all three cities. The company also grabbed second place Silver honors in Chesapeake and Virginia Beach, making it the clear favorite among consumers across Southside Hampton Roads.

"At a time when we are expanding steadily across the region, it is deeply gratifying to be recognized with "Best Of" awards in all of the cities in which we currently operate," said Shawn Everett, founder of Green Clean Express. "Our Team Members take great pride in offering our customers the best car wash experience possible, and we're very appreciative that our efforts do not go unnoticed."

About Green Clean Express Auto Wash:

Green Clean Express uses advanced car wash technology to deliver superior washes at affordable prices, backed by friendly, knowledgeable service and environmentally responsible business practices. Green Clean's fast, high-quality washes include free self-serve vacuums and are 100% satisfaction guaranteed. With the CleanPass Unlimited Wash Club, Members can wash all they want at any Green Clean Express location starting at $17.99 a month. Hours of operation include Monday – Saturday 7am-8pm and Sunday, 9am-6pm. For more information, please visit www.greencleanexpress.com.

About Express Wash Concepts:

In May 2021, Green Clean Express was acquired by Express Wash Concepts (EWC), the parent company of Central Ohio-based Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Dayton, Ohio-based Flying Express Car Wash, Greater Cleveland and Pittsburgh-based Clean Express Auto Wash and CleanTown USA, and Toledo-based Meyers Auto Wash. EWC plans to open more than 50 additional locations by the end of 2022, with 20 of those under the Green Clean Express brand across Virginia, Maryland, and North Carolina. For more information, please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com.

