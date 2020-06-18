Green Courte Partners Announces Staff Promotions

CHICAGO, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Courte Partners, LLC ("GCP") announced today the promotions of Josh D. Reichert to Vice President of Portfolio Management, Emily D. O'Brien to Vice President of Human Resources, Ross Gordon to Assistant Controller, Catherine M. Hillenmeyer to Project Manager, Jennifer A. Slemp to Project Manager, and Elizabeth G. Degnan to Executive Assistant.

Mr. Reichert joined GCP in October 2019 as a Senior Strategy Associate, providing strategic and analytical support to GCP's portfolio management team. As a Vice President of Portfolio Management, Mr. Reichert will work closely with GCP's operating companies to identify, manage, and implement strategic business solutions while also tracking industry trends, property results, and company performance.

Prior to joining GCP, Mr. Reichert worked at Heitman Capital Management, where his team was responsible for the management and performance of a $4 billion portfolio that included office, retail, apartment, and self–storage assets. Earlier in his career, he worked as a management consultant at PricewaterhouseCoopers. Mr. Reichert holds a Bachelor of Arts in International Business from Gettysburg College and a Master of Business Administration from Northwestern University's J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management.

Ms. O'Brien joined GCP in August 2015 as an Executive Assistant for investor relations, accounting, and human resources. In 2016, she was promoted to Human Resources Coordinator. In her new role as Vice President of Human Resources, Ms. O'Brien will assume broader responsibility for the overall administration, development, and coordination of GCP's human resources function.

Prior to joining GCP, Ms. O'Brien was a real estate investment associate for PRP, LLC, where she was responsible for investor relations and multifamily property management. Ms. O'Brien holds a Bachelor of Music in Musical Theater from The Catholic University of America.

Mr. Gordon joined GCP in January 2016 as a Senior Accountant with responsibility for budgeting, reporting, and financial analysis for GCP's remaining condominium, retail, and land development investments, while also assisting on due diligence projects. As an Assistant Controller, Mr. Gordon will maintain his current responsibilities, while also developing the infrastructure, accounting, and reporting for GCP's newest investment fund, Green Courte Real Estate Partners V, LLC.

Prior to joining GCP, Mr. Gordon worked as a staff accountant at Enlivant and was an audit associate at Deloitte, where he was primarily focused on real estate investment trusts. Mr. Gordon holds both a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in Accountancy from the University of Missouri.

Ms. Hillenmeyer joined GCP in April 2019 as the Executive Assistant to the Chief Executive Officer. In her new role as a Project Manager, she will support the development team to execute development projects, capital improvements, and value–add expansions across GCP's investment portfolio and will serve as the team leader for the group supporting the asset management, portfolio management, development, and due diligence teams. Ms. Hillenmeyer holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Political Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign.

Ms. Slemp joined GCP in October 2012 as an Executive Assistant, supporting the asset management and capital teams. As a Project Manager on the firm's due diligence team, Ms. Slemp will oversee acquisitions onboarding, manage third–party consultants, and coordinate the due diligence process. Ms. Slemp holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Lewis University.

Ms. Degnan joined GCP in May 2019 as the firm's Office Manager and Accounting Administrative Assistant. As an Executive Assistant, Ms. Degnan will handle all administrative responsibilities for the asset management, portfolio management, development, and due diligence teams. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Journalism and Communications from Bradley University.

About Green Courte Partners, LLC

Green Courte Partners, LLC is a Chicago–based private equity real estate investment firm focused on building industry–leading companies within niche real estate sectors, including near–airport parking facilities, land–lease communities, and active adult/independent senior living properties. The firm combines focused investment strategies with a disciplined approach to transaction execution, operations, and asset management. Green Courte's goal is to invest in high–quality real estate assets that will generate attractive risk–adjusted returns over a long-term holding period. For additional information, please visit Green Courte's website at www.GreenCourtePartners.com.

