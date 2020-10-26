Green Courte Partners Hires Chief Executive Officer for New Residential Holding Company

CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Courte Partners, LLC ("Green Courte"), a private equity real estate investment firm focused on building industry-leading companies within niche real estate sectors, announced today that it has hired Andrew C. Alexander as the first Chief Executive Officer of its new residential holding company, Green Courte Residential Holdings, LLC, which will oversee the operations of True Connection Communities, the firm's active adult/independent senior living platform, and Windward Communities, its land-lease community platform. True Connection Communities currently consists of 11 senior living communities with over 1,800 units located in six states, and Windward Communities has 17 communities with over 6,700 sites located in six states. Mr. Alexander will also join Green Courte as a Managing Director.

Commenting on the addition of Mr. Alexander to the Green Courte team, David Lentz, Green Courte's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "As we look at the opportunities that lie ahead, we anticipate that we will add additional residential platforms to our portfolio, so we felt it made sense to capture both the efficiencies and the enhanced capabilities that will come from creating a consolidated residential vehicle. We're thrilled to welcome Andy to the Green Courte team and look forward to leveraging his deep experience developing diverse new brand platforms, marketing to uniquely targeted customer groups, and driving a strong and consistent customer experience."

Mr. Alexander most recently served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Red Roof, a leader in the economy hospitality business with over 660 hotel properties, including the Red Roof Inn, Red Roof Plus, The Red Collection, and HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof brands. He was hired as Red Roof's General Counsel in 2007 and was elevated to President and CEO in 2009. He previously held positions as the General Counsel at Boykin Lodging and as Corporate Counsel at Renaissance Hotels International. During his tenure at Red Roof, Mr. Alexander was responsible for developing and implementing a seven-year plan that transformed the company from an underperforming, single-branded entity to a multi-branded leader in the economy hotel space. Under Mr. Alexander's leadership, Red Roof achieved the highest RevPAR (revenue per available room) of any brand in the economy segment, had the highest quality and service ratings for eight years running, and consistently captured market share from its competitors in recent years.

Regarding his new role, Mr. Alexander noted, "I'm excited to join the Green Courte team and partner with the talented senior leadership at True Connection Communities and Windward Communities, and I look forward to helping Green Courte continue to grow its customer-focused, lifestyle-driven residential housing businesses."

About Green Courte Partners, LLC

Green Courte Partners, LLC is a Chicago-based private equity real estate investment firm focused on building industry-leading companies within niche real estate sectors, including active adult/independent senior living properties, land-lease communities, and near-airport parking facilities. The firm combines focused investment strategies with a disciplined approach to transaction execution, operations, and asset management. Green Courte's goal is to invest in high-quality real estate assets that will generate attractive risk-adjusted returns over a long-term holding period. For additional information, please visit Green Courte's website at www.GreenCourtePartners.com.

