Green Courte Partners Promotes Bill Glascott to Chief Investment Officer

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Courte Partners, LLC, a private equity real estate investment firm focused on building industry-leading companies within niche real estate sectors, announced the promotion of Bill Glascott to Chief Investment Officer. In this position, Mr. Glascott, who is already on the firm's management committee, will assume an expanded role related to strategic planning and investment activities while continuing to oversee all acquisitions efforts.

Mr. Glascott joined Green Courte in February 2012 as a Managing Director focused on land-lease community acquisitions. In January 2015, Mr. Glascott was promoted to Head of Acquisitions and subsequently to Deputy Chief Investment Officer in March 2018. Prior to joining Green Courte, Mr. Glascott was a Vice President of Acquisitions at Hometown America, L.L.C., one of the nation's largest owner/operators of land-lease communities. Mr. Glascott has a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Randy Rowe, Chairman of Green Courte, stated, "I am pleased to elevate Bill into the role of Chief Investment Officer. I've known and worked with him over the course of the last eighteen years, and since joining us at GCP, Bill has been a major driver of our acquisitions and growth. In this expanded role, I am confident he will provide thoughtful and diligent leadership to our investment activities."

David Lentz, Green Courte's Chief Executive Officer, added, "I've known Bill for fifteen years and was excited when he joined our team in 2012. In addition to leading our acquisitions activities, Bill has made significant contributions to our senior leadership team and will be a key contributor to our future vision and execution."

About Green Courte Partners, LLC

Green Courte Partners, LLC is a Chicago-based private equity real estate investment firm focused on building industry-leading companies within niche real estate sectors, including land-lease communities, near-airport parking facilities, and active adult/independent senior living properties. The firm combines focused investment strategies with a disciplined approach to transaction execution, operations, and asset management. Green Courte's goal is to invest in high-quality real estate assets that will generate attractive risk-adjusted returns over a long-term holding period. For additional information, please visit Green Courte's website at www.GreenCourtePartners.com.

